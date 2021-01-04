Car boot sales are illegal – KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The emerging car-boot Ugandan entrepreneurs can still enjoy a free ride in the market but all indications are that it will not be long before authorities start demanding their pound of flesh.

The car boot sales businesses which propped up during Covid-19 pandemic March to August, are not provided for in the law and in fact, are considered illegal, an official has confirmed.

According to KCCA Spokesperson Daniel Niwabiine, car boot selling of goods is illegal and hence against the law.

He says their investigations show that majority of people carrying out such business operations are not licensed and also, they park in areas which are meant to be used for a different purpose which disrupts road operations.

Niwabiine adds that while it is true other countries have legalized car boot selling, Uganda has not come to that time yet and because of that, people should abide by the law. He urged them to follow current regulations in order to avoid inconveniences because they will surely be halted, which will lead to losses.

Shina shares her story

Shina, as she is called, is a young lady who uses her car boot and sells fruits. She says her merchandise is on demand because people are buying fruits at the moment to boost their immunity and fight against covid -19.

She says she is aware this is the reason why many of the people involved in this business deal mostly in fruits which they get from the villages.

Shina adds that car boot selling is a sight that people are working hard to survive through these Covid-19 times despite all the challenges they face with the law. She adds that although they don’t pay rent, they have sacrificed their cars which should have been serving their families.

Shina further claims that in areas like Kira, permits were issued for car boot sellers, but were not given to people in other areas, and this inconveniences them a lot

“People trust your product more when you’re in the car than these other vendors down on the road” Shina says

Daniel Niwabiine however believes that the world is dynamic and that this may be a new business operation arising out of Covid-19 and so it may become a new way of vending products on streets but at the moment, Ugandans should abide by the law.

“The law is what it is, not what it ought to be,” Niwabiine says firmly

URN