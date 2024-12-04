Captain Thomas calls time on Uganda Airlines duty

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After four decades of flying various aircraft, from military jets to commercial airliners, Capt. Peter (Pete) Thomas has retired from his aviation career. He marked the end of his illustrious journey with Uganda Airlines Flight UR445, flying from Dubai to Entebbe as Pilot-in-Command.

Capt. Thomas’ final flight on November 30, 2024, brought down the curtain on 41 years of dedicated service in the aviation industry, The Senior Training Captain retires with a wide international experience gained from Cranfield, the Royal Navy, Airtours, BMED, NAS, Etihad, and finally, Uganda Airlines.

In his previous assignments, Thomas served in the Royal Air Force and Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, as a pilot and instructor on aircraft like the Firefly, Bulldog, Sea King Helicopter, and Jetstream Fixed Wing Aircraft. The Central Flying School UK graduate also instructed Commonwealth pilots, as well as German and Kuwaiti air force personnel.

“As one of the members of the Uganda Airlines Family, I want to say how proud we are of Pete’s contributions, not just to our airline but to aviation as a whole,” says Monica Rubombora, Uganda Airlines Country Manager in South Africa.

She says Captain Thomas has left a legacy that will inspire future generations of aviators and will be remembered as one of those dedicated people who trained, mentored, and nurtured so many, more especially on Uganda Airlines’ new beast, the Airbus A330-90Oneo. She says his final flight, alongside Capt. Kokoro Janda and FO (First Officer) Ivan Massa, reflected everything he stands for: dedication, precision, and a passion for flying.

Following his switch from military duties, Thomas worked for various major global players including flying and instructing on the Airbus aircraft for more than two dozen years. This made the leadership of Uganda Airlines entrust him with the responsibility of instructing and setting piloting standards and the now five-year-old company, whose flagship aircraft is the Airbus A330.

“Too many people to thank, but I am truly grateful to those who instructed, mentored, and helped me along the way. l am eternally thankful!,” said Thomas after his final landing at Entebbe.

His family and the Uganda Airlines team gathered on the tarmac at Entebbe International Airport to welcome home a man with more than 15,000 flying hours under his name.

Captain Stephen Neil Hunt, who worked with him at the Royal Navy, described Captain Thomas as calm, gentle, fun, and professional since the first time they met 35 years ago. Mark Underwood, a Training Captain at European Cargo Ltd called Thomas lucky for completing a stainless career race.

“One of those fortunate individuals who retire with your reputation not only intact but approaching legendary status. During your career, you led from the front,” said Capt Underwood, adding, “You took care of those under your command, whether that was in the Navy or commercial aviation. You took care of the small but important details, and learned that most valuable life lesson, that by doing this, the big issues then took care of themselves.”

He said as Thomas hung up his uniform, “You leave an enduring legacy in the next generation of pilots you have trained over the years. And the great bit is, the profession is going to continue benefitting from your unique style of instruction.”

Thomas’s compatriot at Uganda Airlines Capt Michael Etyang hailed him for his dedication to helping them master and adapt to the A330 and its operating environment. “You have set the bar high for what a true professional and gentleman should be. May God light your path as you step into a new and hopefully more relaxed phase of this great journey called life,” said Capt Etyang.

