Saturday , September 17 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / Business / Cafe Javas now in Nairobi, Kenya

Cafe Javas now in Nairobi, Kenya

The Independent April 20, 2018 Business, ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS 1 Comment

 

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Cafejavas, a Kampala-based full-service, quick-casual, coffee-themed restaurant chain, has crossed the border from Uganda, taking their services to Nairobi, Kenya. It is a Mandela Group company.

Currently at seven locations around Kampala and one in Entebbe, Cafejavas  has added a new location at Koinange Street in Nairobi on their list this week, promising that “We commit to great food, great coffee, great service, an experience that will make you long for more. Every meal is a master-piece.”

Going by the response on social media, Nairobians are looking forward to Cafejavas.

The move comes over three years after Kenya’s Java House chain first attempted expansion into Uganda. Cafe Javas went to court, citing trademark infringements.

 

Tags

One comment

  1. Hellen oruko
    September 17, 2022 at 11:56 am

    This is the best cafe i have ever visited in nairobi your services are the best

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved