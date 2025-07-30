C-Care Uganda celebrates service and systems excellence across its network

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEEPNDENT | C-Care Uganda, one of Uganda’s leading private healthcare networks, has held its annual awards ceremony recognizing operational excellence in healthcare. The event took place at Mestil Hotel, celebrating outstanding performance across C-Care’s network of facilities.

The ceremony, graced by Dr. Rony Bahatungire, Commisioner Clinical Services, Ministry of Health, emphasized C-Care’s dedication to elevating healthcare quality across Uganda. In his speech, he commended the organization for providing a vital platform to acknowledge the hard work and outstanding contributions of health practitioners nationwide.

This year’s awards, held on July 26th, recognized outstanding facilities across nine categories, celebrating those that have implemented innovative strategies, systems, and tools to significantly enhance patient experience and operational excellence.

Andrew Mugalu, General Manager of C-Care IMC, stressed the significance of operational excellence, saying, “In professional healthcare, operational excellence is not just our goal, it’s a culture, and we are building this culture to see that every patient interaction in our different facilities is meaningful.”

He added, “Since we met last year, a lot of changes have taken place like growing from an average of 43,000 patients seen across our facilities to an average of 50,000 people per month. We have grown our network to 22 health care facilities across the country and 3 of our centres, Mukono, Mbale, and Gulu, transitioned to hospitals.”

While appreciating the various stakeholders of C-Care, Azhar Sundhoo, CEO of C-Care Uganda, noted that, “Exactly one year ago, we launched the C-Care Excellence Awards. We asked ourselves, can excellence become our way of life? And today, after exactly 12 months, we reflect on this journey from where we have come in terms of how we serve our patients, how we lead our team, and how we build a system that we can trust.”

“We have become a place where excellence is embedded in the way we carry ourselves every day, and so with these awards we have seen the team raise the bar and put the patients first consistently.”

The awards spanned nine categories: Laboratory Services, Service Excellence, Facility Operations, Human Resources, Pharmacy, Nursing Protocols, Billing and Credit, and Financial Performance. These areas showcase the various components of C-Care IMC’s operational framework, each vital to delivering a consistently positive patient experience.

This year marks the second edition of the Excellence Awards, reinforcing C-Care’s commitment to promoting excellence and innovation across its network and inspiring staff to uphold the highest healthcare standards.

As the celebrations closed, Azhar left attendees with a powerful call-to-action:“To all the C-Care team, your have really made excellence personal and measurable across all our networks. Excellence is not an event. It is the decisions, the consistent actions, and the high standards when no one is watching. Awards are not the goal. The impact is.”

