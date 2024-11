Byabashaija tranfers 52 prison commanders

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija has transferred 52 police commanders and sent others on leave. The transferred officers include one Senior Superintendent of Prison (SSP), and eight Superintendents of Prison (SPs) while 11 are Assistant Superintendents of Prison (ASPs).

SSP Samson Hasakya has been transferred to Kakiika Prison, SP Herbert Muhangi transferred to Remand Prison Arua, SP Hassan Walangalira transferred to Kitalya Min-Max Prison, SP Allen Malemo transferred to Bulaula Prioson, SP Andrew Ochwo transferred Jinja Remand Prison.

ASP Amon Tumwine has been moved to Kaberamaido Prison, ASP John Ivan Sseremba moved to Kalangala Prison, ASP Frank Musiime moved to Murchison Bay Prison Prisons Industries as OC Costings, ASP Robert Bichachi Odoobo moved to Ngenge Prison, ASP Jimmy Patterson Ongalla appointed Commander Kigumba Prison, and ASP Ronald Hakiza appointed Moroto Prison commander.

“As part of professionalizing the service and improving service delivery, the Commissioner General of Prisons has made changes affecting 52 officers,” Senior Commissioner of Prisons (SCP) Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Service (UPS) Spokesperson said.

Other appointed prison officers include:

Mr. Amon Tusiime ASP Ruimi Prison Kibiito Prison

Mr. Christopher Kagoro POI Buwunga Prison Buseruka Prison

Ms. Rebecca Samy Baagalaaliwo POI Nyenga Prison Buwunga Prison

Mr Aggrey Ahimbisibwe POI From leave Myanzi Prison

Mr Edward Ezuma POI Biiso Prison Nyarushanje Prison

Mr. Simon Olal Arweny POI Kabasanda Prison Buliisa Prison

Mr. Dennis Emong Ipedori POI Masindi Prison Biiso Prison

Ms. Rittah Nerima POI Ndorwa (W) Prison Nyenga Prison

Ms. Rukia Moseka POI Nakasongola (W) Prison Ndorwa (W) Prison

Mr. Humphrey Biryareebwa POI Buseruka Prison Rakai Prison

Mr. Geoffrey Aguma POI Kasanje Prison Maruzi Prison

Mr. Walter Otyang POI From leave Kole Prison

Mr. Nicholas Bakesiima POI From leave Buwama Prison

Mr. Fenakasi Tatunde Kaliwani POII Ntuusi Prison Kacheera Prison

Mr. Joseph Ngabirano POI Kibaale Prison Bugambe Prison

Mr. Edward Sunday POI Kakiika Prison, Kyamugorani Ntuusi Prison

Mr. Patrick Okidi POI Ragem Prison Butiaba Prison

Mr. Vincent Katalaiha POI Prisons Headquarters Kasanje Prison