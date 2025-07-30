Byabakama assures journalists of safety ahead of 2026 elections

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson of Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC), Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, has assured journalists of their safety as the country prepares for the 2026 General Elections.

This assurance comes amidst growing concerns from media organizations and journalists, who have reported increasing incidents of violence, harassment, and intimidation by security forces while covering electoral processes, particularly during recent by-elections.

Groups like the Uganda Journalists Union (UJU), Human Rights Network for Journalists-Uganda International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have documented numerous cases of journalists being assaulted, arrested, and having their equipment damaged.

Speaking to journalists on Monday at the Resort Hotel in Mbale City, Justice Byabakama acknowledged the concerns raised by different people as far as journalists’ safety is concerned, stating that the EC has engaged with security chiefs to address the issues.

Byabakama was meeting the electoral commission officials from the 17 districts that make up the sub regions of Bugisu, Sebei and Bukedi. He emphasized the importance of a peaceful electoral environment and the critical role the media plays in ensuring free and fair elections.

While the EC Chairperson’s assurance is a positive step, journalist associations, such, have urged the EC to develop a concrete plan for journalist protection.

There is a strong call for accountability for those responsible for past attacks and for better coordination between security agencies and the media to prevent future incidents.

The 2026 General Elections are anticipated to be closely watched, and the safety of journalists covering these events remains a key concern for media freedom advocates.

Meanwhile, Byabakama also urged the members of the public to cross check with the voter’s register to ascertain whether their names appear in the register or not.

He said should anyone find out that his name is not in the register or was changed from where he is supposed to vote from, he or she should inform the electoral commission for action to be taken before the general elections.

