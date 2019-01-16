Bwanika, Mabikke announce new political alliance with DP

People’s Development Party, a political ensemble led by former presidential candidate Dr Abed Bwanika has formed an alliance with the Democratic Party in a new effort to facilitate regime change in the country. Also in the coalition is Social Democratic Party, led by former Makindye East MP Micheal Mabikke.

Mabikke, one of the founding members of the Uganda Young Democrats, once a vibrant youth-wing of the DP, had abandoned the party to form the Social Democratic Party-SDP at the height of internal disagreements in 2005.

The coalition was announced by DP President Norbert Mao, during a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Kampala.

Mao said that the three entities have resolved to work together with a common goal of capturing state power. He adds that with the guidance of a legal committee, the entities will sign a Memorandum of Understanding outlining their intentions and goals ahead of the 2021 general elections.

He adds that with DP in the lead, the political block will lead a drive to woo former members back into the party; facilitate reconciliation among different political actors and recruit new members into the opposition outfit.

According to Mao, the activities of the coalition will be guided by a Political Action Committee which will propose a roadmap that will lead the country to regime change and map out a framework for a single unified Leadership for the Block.

Dr Abed Bwanika, the President of the People’s Democratic Party says that the coalition will be used to identify and agree on candidates who will contest for various political positions in 2021 and create structures that will facilitate a peaceful transfer of power.

