Busoga University to host Iganga district COVID-19 isolation centre

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Iganga district officials have resolved to transfer their COVID-19 isolation centre from Iganga General Hospital to Busoga university dormitories.

In an interview with URN, the Iganga district health officer David Muwanguzi says that they resorted to seeking more space due to the overwhelming numbers registered at the hospital.

Muwanguzi adds that the isolation room at the hospital caters for only eight people yet an average of 15 suspected COVID-19 victims have been seeking medical attention on a daily basis. He adds that the dormitories at the university will provide enough room for the privacy of all isolated patients under their supervision.

The district registered its first case of COVID-19 from an eight months old baby on Wednesday. But health officials are struggling to take samples from the victim’s possible contacts as most of them have opted to relocate from the community.

According to Muwanguzi, patients, suffering from other ailments are shunning the Hospital for fear of being infected with COVID-19. He says that transferring the isolation centre will foster the smooth running of other hospital activities.

Meanwhile, the Iganga Resident District Commissioner, Eva Kwesiga has called upon the health ministry to install the required equipment needed to cater for suspected COVID -19 patients under isolation.

*******

URN