Bushenyi district battling shortage of primary school teachers

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bushenyi District Education Department is facing a shortage of primary school teachers in four sub-counties.

The affected schools are Kizinda, Kabande, Kanyegyero, Rushobe, Kayengo, Kakoma, and Kyentobo primary schools. In each of the schools, teachers stand at an average number of 8 to 12, which is inadequate to teach all pupils. Several teachers have raised concern of under-staffing in schools which they say has not been addressed for a long time.

James Katureebe, the Headteacher of Rushobe Primary School, says that the school has over 500 pupils, but with only eight teachers, which could retard the performance of the school. He appealed for an urgent recruitment of teachers.

He attributes the shortage of teachers to the high turn up of learners after the two years lockdown and insufficient funds to hire other teachers.

At Kakona Primary School, there are over 600 pupils, with four classroom teachers. Moses Murungi, the headteacher says five of the teachers are being paid by the parents.

The District Education Officer, Saul Rwampororo says that schools have often failed to complete the syllabus in most classes due to the limited number of teachers.

Asaph Nsasirwe, one of the parents of Kayengo Primary School says that he will be forced to take his children to other schools due to the teacher shortage. He is worried the teachers might not give the learners enough time since they have to attend several other classes.

He urged the district to put priority on the educational sector to address the gaps in staffing levels in schools.

“Even the few teachers who are qualified leave the school because of the poor pay and a lot of work, they would rather go to other schools than stay here and this affects the performance of our children forcing us to move 3km daily to access better schools.

Richard Byaruhanga, the Mayor of Ishaka-Bushenyi Municipality, said that the lack of teachers could force some parents to contract private teachers to teach their children which most families cannot afford.

*****

URN