Burora in talks to settle hate speech charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Herbert Anderson Burora, the former Deputy Resident City Commissioner in charge of Rubaga Division, is negotiating a settlement in a case where he faces accusations of spreading malicious information and hate speech.

During a hearing at Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Senior State Attorney Ivan Kyazze informed Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi that there were rumors of settlement talks between Burora and an unnamed party. Due to this, witnesses had not been summoned to testify. Kyazze requested additional time to finalize the negotiations.

However, Magistrate Kayizzi declined to withdraw the charges without signed statements from the involved parties confirming the settlement. The court has adjourned the case to February 3, 2025, to allow time for the negotiations to conclude.

Burora faces six counts of hate speech and spreading malicious information against the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among. The prosecution alleges that between March and June 2024, Burora used his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Harder HB, to post defamatory content labeling the Speaker as a torturer, murderer, kidnapper, and corrupt.

The prosecution contends that these posts were likely to degrade, ridicule, and promote hostility against the Speaker. Burora has denied the charges and is currently out on bail. Burora’s troubles began in March 2024 after he publicly condemned alleged corruption in Parliament, particularly implicating Speaker Among.

His actions led to a suspension on March 14, 2024, by Hajji Yunus Kakande, who cited violations of Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2021). Burora was directed to hand over his duties to the Deputy RCC for Kampala Central to allow investigations.

In a letter to Burora, Kakande noted that he had ignored official advice and continued posting on social media, contravening public service rules. After a 28-day suspension, Burora resigned on March 18, 2024, stating that he wished to protect his conscience.

*****

URN