Bunyoro elders fault security personnel for fueling electoral violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elders and opinion leaders in Bunyoro sub-region have faulted security personnel and the Electoral Commission for fueling election violence.

Speaking during a dialogue on Managing Tensions and Promoting Dialogue among Parties in Elections at Hotel Buffalo in Hoima city, they argue that the security personnel are partisan by siding with the National Resistance Movement-NRM party. They also accuse the Electoral Commission for failing to take charge of the whole electoral process.

Catherine Kobusinge, a woman leader in Hoima East Division says had it not been police or the army brutalizing Ugandans who want to access presidential candidates at campaign venues, last month’s riots across the country would not have happened.

Benon Tusingwire, an elder from Kikuube district says that security personnel who were involved in brutalizing innocent Ugandans should be reprimanded.

Yolam Nsamba, the former Bunyoro-Kitara kingdom prime minister says Uganda’s democracy has been abused by the security forces. He says that there is a need to rein in on the security personnel or else acts of violence will persist.

Annet Kugonza, a youth leader in Hoima East Division says police and other security forces have openly engaged in politics yet they are supposed to be non-partisan.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says police is sometimes forced to use excessive force because some of the rioters are armed with dangerous weapons like iron bars, knives, pangas among others which compels the police to protect themselves from being attacked.

Hakiza has however called for dialogue among the elders, religious leaders and the youths to find avenues of collectively resolving acts of violence across the country.

******

URN