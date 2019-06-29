Bunyangabu police stuck with Rwandan man found with Uganda national ID

Bunyangabu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bunyangabu Police is stuck with a Rwandan national who was arrested three weeks ago with the Rwandan and Ugandan National Identify cards.

The Bunyangabu District Police Commander -DPC, Samuel Maurice Alum, says the suspect was picked up on June 6 this year together with his wife following a tip-off by concerned residents of Kibiito Town Council.

He says the suspect was found with a refugees’ identify card, one Rwandan and Ugandan national identity card. He, however, says each of the cards bears a different name, which raised suspicion that he could be a criminal.

According to Alum, they picked up the suspect’s wife to help police investigations despite the fact that she had authentic documents. He says efforts to prosecute the suspect have been futile since they haven’t received a response from the Fort Portal Resident State Attorney, Waswa Adams where they sent his file for sanctioning.

Efforts to get a comment from Adams about the case haven’t yielded results as his known contacts are off. This isn’t the first time a Rwandan national is being picked in Bunyangabu district for illegal entry into Uganda.

In May, another Rwandan, Bosco Dusimiyo was arrested by police in the same district and charged with illegal entry into the country. Alum says that after a week of holding the suspect, they ran out of food to feed him.

He says suspect begged to be released and confessed to having been smuggled into Uganda unidentified pastor in Kamwenge district who made him work for months and only paid him Shillings 5,000. He said the suspect disclosed that all he was looking for was a job that would earn him enough money to travel back to Rwanda.

It is at this time that the Bunyangabu Resident District Commissioner – RDC, Jane Asiimwe, offered to employ him at her home in Kasese, which police accepted. However, the RDC’s decision didn’t go down well with some residents forcing them to write an anonymous to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence – CMI alleging that she was aiding the illegal entry of Rwandans into the country.

Asked about the incident, Asiimwe said that she is the head of security in the district and her decision to employ the suspect doesn’t threaten security in the country. She, however, didn’t explain whether she followed immigration procedures to recruit the suspect.

URN