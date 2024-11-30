Bulambuli: Gov’t gives shs5 million to relatives of landslide victims

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has provided financial assistance to families affected by the recent landslide in Buluganya Sub-County, Bulambuli District. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja delivered UGX 5 million in cash to the relatives of each person who lost their life in the landslide that struck on Wednesday this week.

During her visit to Buluganya on Friday, Nabbanja also announced that individuals hospitalized due to injuries from the disaster would each receive UGX 1 million by the end of the week. She stated that the financial support is intended to assist families with burial expenses and provide treatment to those affected.

Annet Nagudi, the LCV Chairperson for Bulambuli District, highlighted the district’s efforts to establish a temporary resettlement camp at Kamu Market in Kamu Sub-County. The camp will provide shelter for individuals from Buluganya and other high-risk areas.

Nagudi also confirmed that as of Friday, the number of bodies recovered had risen to 19, with the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF), police, and local communities continuing recovery efforts using hand tools to search for more victims buried beneath the debris.

The landslide has drawn attention to the ongoing risks faced by communities in disaster-prone areas, prompting calls for further government intervention and resettlement programs.

URN