Bukomansimbi NRM members petition secretary general over tribunal ruling

Bukomansimbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM party leaders in Bukomansimbi district have petitioned the party’s Secretary-General Justine Kasule Lumumba demanding disciplinary action against members of the tribunal looking into petitions that emerged out of the primaries.

The petitioners led by Shafick Mwanje the Bukomansimbi NRM district chairperson and Alex Ssekigudde, the Youth Council chairperson among others are challenging the tribunal’s ruling which overturned results of Bukomansimbi North constituency parliamentary flag bearer.

On Friday last week, the party tribunal led by Enoch Barata nullified the election of Haji Idi Lubyayi Kisiki, as the NRM parliamentary flag bearer for Bukomansimbi North and declared the incumbent MP Ruth Katushabe as the winner.

According to the ruling, the final tally had omitted results from two villages of Kipeyu and Kikaayu, a basis upon which Katushabe petitioned the tribunal asking for a review of the results.

But the ruling by the tribunal has since stirred a lot of controversy among NRM leaders and members in Bukomansimbi district who have vowed not to respect it on grounds that it was based on falsehoods.

The leaders have resolved to appeal to the party secretary-general detailing what they describe as gross irregularities upon which the tribunal erroneously overturned the results.

Shafik Mwanje, the NRM chairperson for Bukomansimbi says besides demanding for withdrawal of the controversial ruling, they also want the tribunal members investigated over their conduct while dealing with election petitions.

According to him, the tribunal captured falsified results from non-existent villages suspecting that there could have been connivance between them and the petitioner.

Alex Ssekigudde, the Bukomansimbi district NRM Youth council chairperson says that they have found it difficult to convince party members in the area to accept the tribunal ruling which will split the party.

The leaders have attached to their petitions a list of all villages in Bukomansimbi both as contained in the National Electoral Commission register and NRM party inventory.

Ssekigudde says they are using registers to substantiate their arguments, before determining their next course of action should their petition be ignored.

Pere Ssemakula, the Bukomansimbi NRM Electoral Commission registrar had declared Lubyayi winner of the polls with 8,130 votes beating Katushabe who scored 6,167 votes.

However, the tribunal ruling reversed the declaration in favour of Katushabe and declared her the flag bearer with 9,085 votes against Lubyayi’s 8,972 votes.

But Lubyayi also insists that he cannot respect the decision of the tribunal, arguing that it was biased by the petitioner.

Rogers Mulindwa, the NRM Secretariat spokesperson has cautioned the discontented leaders against quitting the party as an alternative solution to contradictions, appealing to them to explore all the available avenues to seeking redress.

Joseph Mukasa Ssewava, the NRM youth coordinator in Bukomansimbi and a campaign mobilizer for Katushabe has lashed out at the petitioners accusing them of hiding behind their selfish interests to misguide the electorates.

