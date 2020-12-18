Bukedi residents seek alternatives as gov’t ejects them from wetlands

Bukedi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents within the districts of Kibuku, Butebo, Pallisa and Butaleja have asked the government to find better alternatives for rice growers before pushing them out of the wetlands, which have been their main source of livelihood over the years. They argue that they do not have any other piece of land for cultivation once they are ejected.

Over the years, the government has been enmeshed in a row with the people of Kibuku, Pallisa, Butebo and other parts of Bukedi sub-region over the destruction of wetlands which are used for rice cultivation. At the epitome of the disagreement, President Yoweri Museveni directed early this year that all the people on wetlands, shorelines, river banks and government forests should be evited.

But the residents say that growing rice in the wetlands has been the only source of livelihood for communities within the region and that forcing them out of tantamount to subjecting them to abject poverty. They now want the government to ensure that they are not evicted from the wetlands before they are given alternatives for income generation.

Richard Pato, a resident of Kakutu sub-county in Kibuku district said that the people within the rice-growing region entirely depend on wetlands.

Wilson Chom, the chairperson LCII of Bumbante Parish in Butebo district argues that the government needs to give them alternatives for income generation and prioritize people’s interest before they take any form of action.

Members of parliament within Kibuku district have also added their voice on those of the people tasking President Yoweri Museveni to find an alternative for the rice farmers in the district before evicting them from wetlands.

Kibuku Woman MP Jenipher Namuyangu who is also the State Minister for Local Government and Hebert Kinobere, the Kibuku county MP say that 90 per cent of the people in Kibuku are rice farmers and evicting them is likely to lead to a spike in unemployment.

Namuyangu specifically asked the president to first educate them on how best they can use the wetland and also avail fish ponds and irrigation schemes for the farmers.

********

URN