Bugweri farmers decry fall armyworms invasion

Bugweri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a reported outbreak of fall armyworms in Ibulanku and Namalemba sub-counties in Bugweri district. According to residents, the worms are feasting on the green vegetation unsparingly leaving them in losses.

Joel Isabirye, a resident of Namalemba trading center, says that prior to the outbreak of the fall armyworms, he planted maize on his two-acre garden. He however says that the armyworms have eaten the maize and weeds alike.

Isabirye explains that his efforts to spray the fall armyworms from his garden are futile since they appear resistant to herbicides and pesticides. Daniel Sodo, a farmer in Bute’nkaile village in Ibulanku sub county says that the armyworms cleared his one-acre rice farm valued at Shillings 8 million on the harvest.

According to Sodo, he had expected to use the money from the rice to pay tuition for his children as well as cater for the needs of his family.

David Gabagweri, a resident of Walanga village says that the fall armyworms normally destroy their crops at night and disappear during the day, making it hard for the affected farmers to contain them.

Gabagweri has asked responsible government agencies to intervene by providing farmers with the requisite information to contain the spread of the worms.

Janet Kauma, another farmer says that the fall armyworms invaded her farm two weeks ago and they have since cleared the entire two-acre garden of maize intercropped with beans. Kauma says that the continued existence of fall armyworms is threatening her hopes of replanting crops during the current rain spills in their area.

Nelson Kirenda, the Bugweri Chief Administrative Officer says that he has dispatched a team of experts to inspect the affected farms, study the behavior of the pests and the extent of damage to the crops before they liaise with the Ministry of Agriculture to devise a lasting solution to the problem.

URN