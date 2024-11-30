Bugisu Cooperative Union demands gov’t intervention to combat landslides

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) are seeking government intervention over the persistent landslides which have claimed lives.

Bugisu is one of the sub-regions prone to landslides. On Wednesday over 20 people were killed in landslides in the districts of Bududa, Bulambuli, Sironko and Namisindwa.

John Musila, the Vice Chairperson of BCU and Member of Parliament Bubulo East in Namisindwa district says that it’s very absurd for the Bugisu region to continue losing its people due to landslides every year.

According to Musila, the government had plans to relocate over 7,200 families from disaster-prone areas to the Bunambutye resettlement area, but less than half were taken.

Musila says that the government has come up with several resettlement programs which have not been successful. He says that unless the government comes up with a serious program of relocating all people staying in the Disaster risk area, deaths are continuing.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Robina Nabbanja accused political leaders from the Bugisu region of politicizing government relocation programs. She says that whenever they want people to vacate disaster risk areas to the Bunambutye resettlement government area, politicians claim that the Bunambutye is inhabitable.

So far the bodies of 20 people who died in the Bulambuli landslides have been recovered.

