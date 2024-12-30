Budaka Deputy RDC killed in yet another road crash on Jinja-Iganga higway

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Budaka Deputy District Resident District Commissioner, Nusula Nabukalu, has been killed in a road crash. The crash occurred on Sunday, along the Jinja-Iganga highway in Mayuge District.

The road crash involved the RDC’s vehicle, a Toyota Double Cabin registration number UG 4803C. She was from Nawansinga Village in Iganga District to attend a function.

Faruk Kirunda of the President’s Office hailed the The Deputy RDC who he said was was appointed because of her unshakable zeal for the party and nation.

“Hajjati Nabukalu Nusura, who has died in an accident in Musita this evening has been a tested, trusted, focused and straightforward cadre of the NRM. She was well-known at all levels right from when I was very young, hearing about her when she was in the local council structures where she served without blemish. She has died in the line of duty and deserves to be celebrated and emulated in her ways,” Kirunda said.

According to the Police, Nabukalu died on the spot after her car collided head-on with a trailer Isuzu registration number KDH 025V travelling in the opposite direction, as her driver Khalid Waiswa, attempted to overtake another car.

Norman Musinga, the Busoga East Regional Police Commander said that Waiswa was rushed to Nakavule Hospital in Iganga District and later transferred to Jinja Referral Hospital.

***

URN