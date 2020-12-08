Brutal operations against fishermen dent NRM support in Nakasongola

Nakasongola, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The brutal operations against Illegal fishing on Lake Kyoga have dented support for National Resistance Movement- NRM party Presidential candidate and other party candidates in Nakasongola district.

In 2017, President Yoweri Museveni deployed soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit on Lake Kyoga to combat illegal fishing practices. The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries also banned fishing on the Lake till operations restore the fish stock.

It followed an unprecedented increase in illegal fishing practices on Lake Kyoga, leading to the depletion of the fish stock.

Although Lake Kyoga is now open for fishing, several residents are bitter against President Yoweri Museveni vowing not to elect him 2021 general elections citing brutal operations and new restrictions to return to the Lake.

John Katalikawe a fisherman in Lwampanga sub-county says that he depended on fishing for survival but the ban left him unemployed and struggling to look after his family.

Katalikawe says that although the Lake was reopened, many of them were side-lined in the allocation of boats and subsequently stopped fishing again.

Katalikawe says that several other colleagues left the area and are now wandering in towns looking for survival.

Lauben Kavuma another fisherman says that he and others were tortured before the soldiers stopped them from fishing.

Kavuma adds that even after the Lake is reopened, fishing has remained an activity for rich men who can buy the recommended boats.

Other fishermen say they repeatedly complained against the operations but Museveni didn’t take action and they do see a reason to vote him again.

Nathan Musoke the National Unity Platform candidate for Budyebo County says that several fishermen were killed, injured and others displaced over the operations.

Musoke adds that several residents whose major economic activity was fishing believe that Museveni deliberately wanted to chase them from Lake and the operations were meaningless.

Ivan Kyeyune the Parliamentary candidate for Nakasongola County says that the soldiers destroyed the boats for fishermen but the government did not help them to acquire those that are recommendable.

Kyeyune says that many people are bitter against Museveni over the acts of his soldiers and could face an uphill task to retain support in the area.

Sam Kigula the LCV Chairperson of Nakasongola district says that fishermen are also questioning why residents are denied boats and allocated to non-residents.

Kigula an NRM candidate adds that the fishermen are also protesting against the guidelines which prohibit motorcyclists from transporting fish and leaving the work to only licensed cars.

Kigula says that since the matter has put votes of NRM candidates at stake, they have resolved to call a district party meeting on Friday to discuss how to overcome the issue.

He says the issue has overshadowed NRM government achievements and there is a need to correct some mistakes if Museveni is to retain support in the area.

In his brief to the Local Government State Minister, Jennifer Namuyangu recently, Lieutenant Colonel Benon Namanya, the commandant of the Fisheries Protection Unit, said they have destroyed over 100,000 illegal nets, 6242 illegal boats and evicted 1000 people from floating suds since they were deployed in 2017.

He also disclosed they have managed to prosecute 104 fishermen for illegal fishing activities.

Lt. Namanya said they have managed to reduce illegal fishing activities by 75 percent, which has resulted in improved fish stocks. He, however, confessed that some of the soldiers misbehaved during the operations and were prosecuted.

President Yoweri Museveni has been scoring highly in Nakasongola district in past elections.

According to Electoral Commission results for 2016 Presidential polls, Museveni scored 84.46 % whereas his main rival Kizza Besigye got only 13.79%.

