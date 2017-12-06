Britain concerned about US Jerusalem plans: foreign minister

Brussels, Belgium | AFP | Britain is concerned about US President Donald Trump’s plan to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, foreign minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

A senior US official says Trump will make the announcement later today, ignoring warnings from US allies around the world that the move could trigger a surge of violence in the Middle East.

“We view the reports that we have heard with concern, because we think that Jerusalem obviously should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, a negotiated settlement,” Johnson said as he arrived for a NATO meeting in Brussels.

The British alarm follows stern criticism of Trump’s proposal from EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini, who on Tuesday warned against “any action” that would undermine any possible peace process.

Plunging further into controversy, Trump is also to order the start of planning to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Johnson said Britain had “no plans” to move its embassy.

Both Israelis and Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital and previous peace plans have stumbled over debates on whether, and how, to divide sovereignty or oversee holy sites.