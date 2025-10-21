BrighterMonday, Mastercard Foundation empower youth at Eastern Uganda career fair

Mbale, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | BrighterMonday Uganda, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, held the Eastern Edition of the Career Fair at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU), Mbale, marking the first time the institution hosted such an event. The two-day fair drew over 1,400 students and young professionals from various institutions across eastern Uganda, offering career guidance, networking, and skill development opportunities.

Pamela Kabahesi, the Country Programme Lead at BrighterMonday Uganda, said the choice of IUIU was deliberate to promote inclusivity and reach youth in the fast-developing eastern region.

“We are very strong on inclusivity. Our target is the youth aged 18 to 35, and we wanted to connect them to employment opportunities, especially with the growth of the industrial sector in the east,” Kabahesi said.

“We’ve had a great turnout the youth are hungry, eager to learn, and ready to meet prospective employers. My message to them is simple: take charge of your future.”

Kabahesi noted that BrighterMonday, with Mastercard Foundation’s support, continues to equip young people with practical skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

“We have an AI tool helping people craft CVs, and we offer soft skills and entrepreneurship training,” she added. “But at the end of the day, it’s up to you to chase your dream and improve yourself every day.”

Delivering the keynote address, Vision Group CEO Don Wanyama lauded BrighterMonday and its partners for creating a platform to bridge the gap between education and employability.

“I want to appreciate organisations like BrighterMonday and their partners who are preparing young people for the job market,” Wanyama said.

“Many graduates come to us lacking essential skills, so such initiatives must be commended.”

Wanyama urged students to nurture their dreams, stay resilient through challenges, and maintain integrity as they pursue success.

“If you don’t have a dream, you don’t have the drive,” he said.

“Dreams aren’t achieved easily, but if you know your purpose, you’ll keep going. And when you finally get that job, take it seriously because in today’s world, one job can attract 20,000 applicants.”

Representing IUIU’s Rector, Rashid Kinsambwe, the Deputy University Secretary, praised the partnership for offering students exposure to real-world opportunities.

“This career fair is extremely important to our university and community,” Kinsambwe said.

“It has helped students understand what employers expect, the basic skills they need, and how to nurture their dreams.”

Students who attended described the event as transformative. Morris Barasa a Bachelor of Laws student at IUIU, said the fair opened his eyes to new possibilities beyond academics.

“They taught us soft and technical skills communication, negotiation, and ICT,” he said.

“I’ve learned that I shouldn’t just aim to be a job seeker but a job creator. If the job I study for doesn’t exist, I can create one.”

BrighterMonday Uganda and Mastercard Foundation have hosted similar career fairs across the country under the Young Africa Works initiative, aimed at tackling youth unemployment by linking graduates to opportunities in the labour market.