BREAKING: Uganda confirms five new COVID-19 cases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Ministry of Health has confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

“As of today, 25 March 2020, there are five new confirmed cases for COVID-19 bringing the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country to 14,” Director General Health Services Dr Henry G. Mwebesa said.

He said most of the cases are related to Ugandans who have recently travelled, and two Chinese who tried to escape to DRC.

“Following our appeal to all individuals who travelled from Dubai in the past 2 weeks, a total of 574 individuals have been listed countrywide,” Dr Mwebesa said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW