BREAKING: MTN MoMo MD Richard Yego to step down

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Mobile Money (U) Limited has announced that its Managing Director, Richard Yego, will leave his position on 28th February 2026, concluding a four-year tenure.

In a public statement, the Board of Directors thanked Mr. Yego for his leadership and strategic contributions to the company’s expansion. To ensure a smooth transition, the Board has appointed the current Chief Finance Officer, Sarah Bateta Okwi, as Acting Managing Director from 1st March 2026.

The leadership change occurs as the fintech unit under Yego’s oversight reports exceptional performance. This strength was highlighted recently when MTN Uganda Ltd increased its second interim dividend by 40 percent to Shs 10.5 per share, a decision anchored by robust third-quarter results. A key driver was the fintech segment, where revenue grew by 17.9 percent to Shs 809 billion. This surge was fueled by MTN MoMo, which saw processed transaction values jump 23 percent to Shs 140.8 trillion. The service now boasts 14.2 million active users, underscoring its pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion and a cashless economy in Uganda.

The Board assured stakeholders of uninterrupted operations and strong governance, adding that a permanent appointment for the Managing Director role will be announced in due course.

***