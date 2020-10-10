BoU hands over renovated ward, equipment to Ayivui HC III

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ayivui health center III in Arua city has received a newly refurbished maternity ward and medical equipment valued at over Shillings 100 million. The ward was renovated and equipped by the Bank of Uganda under its social corporate responsibility to promote professional health care services for mothers and newborn babies.

The equipment includes three delivery beds, oxygen cylinders, ultrasound gel, solar lighting unit and underground water system among others. Suzan Kanyemibwa, the BoU secretary and head of corporate affairs says they chose to focus on the health sector in this particular drive in order to ensure a healthy population which is the backbone of economic productivity.

She explained that the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated at a global scale that policymakers must promote the health of the society even when it means sacrificing economic growth and development in the short-term.

Judy Obitre Gama, the BoU board chairperson promised to extend more support and tasked the city leadership to upgrade the facility to health center four.

Speaking at the handover of the facility, Maureen Osoru, the Arua district Woman Member of Parliament said about 16 expectant mothers die each day during childbirth.

She however said the problem can be addressed by increased funding for the health sector for the purchase of maternal healthcare equipment, drugs and hire sufficient health workers.

The in-charge of Ayivuni health center III Jimmy Etedra, said prior to the renovation of the health facility and donation of the medical equipment, they used to receive 42 mothers for delivery.

He however said the number has since increased to more than 70 mothers, some of who travel from the Democratic Republic of Congo which is 3 kilometers away.

Sam Nyakua, the Arua district LC 5 chairperson applauded the Central Bank for the intervention saying it was timely since the district didn’t have funds.

BoU has also financed the renovation of the maternity ward at Bwizibwera health centre IV in Mbarara district, Omel health centre II in Gulu district as well as Nakaloke health centre III in Mbale city.

URN