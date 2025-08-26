Botswana’s president warns against threat of synthetic drugs

GABORONE | Xinhua | Botswana’s President Duma Boko on Monday called for a fortified, intelligence-driven alliance among African nations to combat the escalating crisis of synthetic drugs.

Speaking at the opening of the African Union (AU) Global Coalition Continental Consultation on Synthetic Drug Supply Reduction in the capital, Gaborone, Boko highlighted the transnational nature of the challenge of synthetic drugs as a threat outpacing traditional law enforcement.

He detailed how criminal syndicates are exploiting modern technology to traffic illicit substances and launder profits through complex channels, undermining both regional security and public health.

“Our response must be equally swift and strategic,” Boko said, stressing that it must be grounded in intelligence-led policing, strengthened regional partnerships, comprehensive legal frameworks, and proactive community engagement. “We cannot allow these networks to operate with impunity,” he said.

Amma Twum-Amoah, AU commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, outlined the AU’s multipronged strategy, including establishing continental early-warning systems, creating integrated data platforms, and enhancing capacity-building for member states.

The three-day event is being held under the theme, “Strengthening Efforts Towards Addressing Drug Trafficking and Advancing Crime Prevention, Justice, Criminal Justice and Rule of Law in Africa.”