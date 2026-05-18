Boda riders worried as road crashes rise, see EPS as solution to end carnage

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Boda boda riders in Uganda have appealed to the Uganda Traffic Police and government to consider reinstating the Express Penalty System (EPS), warning that road discipline has sharply deteriorated following the suspension of the automated traffic enforcement system.

Speaking on behalf of riders in Kampala and across the country, Ahmed Asuman said boda boda operators were increasingly alarmed by rising accidents, reckless driving, speeding, and weak enforcement on Ugandan roads. “We kindly ask the Uganda Traffic Police and relevant authorities to restart it as soon as possible, as it is a modern system that promotes fairness, reduces human interference, and helps save lives,” Asuman said in his appeal.

The renewed call comes as new police statistics show Uganda recorded 26,044 road traffic crashes in 2025, up from 25,107 crashes in 2024, representing a 3.7% increase.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report 2025, fatal crashes rose from 4,434 in 2024 to 4,602 in 2025, while serious crashes increased from 13,134 to 13,563.

Police data further shows that motorcycles accounted for one of the largest shares of vehicles involved in road crashes, second only to motorcars. Motorcycles were involved in 12,084 crashes in 2025.

The report also indicates that motorcyclists and their passengers accounted for 55% of all seriously injured road users in Uganda during the year.

Pedestrians remained the most common victims in collision-related crashes, accounting for 20% of all accidents, while speeding and reckless overtaking remained the leading causes of road crashes in the country.

Police said careless overtaking and speeding together contributed to more than 40% of all crashes recorded in 2025.

In his statement, Asuman said boda boda riders transport workers, traders, students, patients, and families daily, making them directly affected by road safety enforcement.

“Since EPS was suspended, road discipline has become weaker. Traffic violations, especially speeding, have increased. Many riders feel that enforcement is not consistent, which puts everyone at risk,” he said.

The Express Penalty System, which uses cameras and AI-powered number plate recognition to detect offences such as speeding and red-light violations. It was introduced last year to improve road safety and reduce human interference in traffic enforcement but was later suspended. It is expected to be reintroduced soon.

The annual crime reports also revealed that most crashes occurred on straight roads where speeding and risky overtaking are more common, further reinforcing calls for stronger enforcement mechanisms.

Asuman said boda boda riders support fair enforcement rather than lawlessness. “We are not avoiding responsibility. We are asking for a system that helps us all be more responsible. We are ready to cooperate and follow the law,” he said.

Police have in recent months intensified road safety awareness campaigns, conducting dozens of television talk shows, radio programmes, and community engagements targeting riders, pedestrians, school children, and other vulnerable road users.

The debate over the return of EPS has intensified in recent weeks also, as the government reviews proposed reforms, including a reduction in fine amounts, a 28-day payment period, and changes aimed at making the system more transparent to the public.