Boda Boda Union, Honda ink partnership to transform motorcycle ownership

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a move poised to reshape Uganda’s boda boda industry, the National Boda Boda Union has entered into a strategic partnership with Honda to supply high-quality, fuel-powered motorcycles to riders across the country under an affordable financing model.

The agreement, unveiled in Kampala, marks the union’s latest effort to formalize and empower one of Uganda’s most vital but often overlooked economic sectors.

“We’ve been doing electric bikes, but our members also wanted fuel motorcycles,” said Frank Mawejje, the National Boda Boda Union Chairman.

“We wanted to onboard a supplier with the best quality of fuel motorcycle and that’s why we partnered with Honda.”

The partnership kicks off with 200 motorcycles to be distributed across 20 boda boda circles in regions including Karamoja, Kisoro, Arua, and Greater Kampala. The rollout forms part of the union’s broader National Boda Boda Stage Development Model, a scheme that aims to make motorcycle ownership more equitable by dismantling exploitative loan systems that have long burdened riders.

Under the new model, riders will acquire motorcycles at Shs7 million, compared to the usual Shs10–12 million charged through traditional financing. The union’s plan requires an initial deposit of Shs250,000, followed by weekly payments of Shs70,000 over two years terms Mawejje described as realistic and sustainable.

“We want to abolish the system where someone gives you a rabbit, and you pay back a bull,” he said.

“Our model ensures that any rider can afford a motorcycle without being trapped in debt.”

The boda boda sector often described as the heartbeat of Uganda’s urban mobility employs an estimated two million people, making it the second-largest employer after agriculture. But for decades, riders have struggled with high interest rates, unregulated loan schemes, and lack of institutional support.

Mawejje believes this partnership marks the start of a structural shift. Beyond the motorcycle distribution, the union is mobilizing registered SACCOS to act as localized hubs for credit, welfare, and professional development.

“We are calling upon riders to subscribe to circles in their areas because we only work through organized groups,” he explained.

“This is how we can deliver long-term benefits, not just handouts.”

Government support for the sector has also grown. According to Mawejje, the President recently allocated Shs10.2 billion to 102 boda boda circles in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area part of a broader initiative to improve welfare and safety standards.

The union has also partnered with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and Housing Finance Bank to introduce savings and housing schemes tailored for riders. Housing projects in Kampala and Mbarara are already in planning stages, alongside a “Smart Life” savings product for long-term financial inclusion.

“The boda boda industry is the second-largest employer after agriculture and in urban areas, we are the first,” Mawejje said.

“We are young, energetic, and capable of driving Uganda’s economy forward.”

Maria Namusoke Kamoga, Managing Director of Honda, described the collaboration as an important moment for both the transport and manufacturing sectors.

“This partnership is a game-changer,” Kamoga said.

“It provides riders with access to affordable, high-quality motorcycles that meet safety and durability standards. As suppliers, we’re proud to support an initiative that combines quality, affordability, and empowerment.”