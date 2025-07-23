Boda Boda leaders promote electric bikes to cut costs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Boda boda leaders across Uganda are encouraging riders to adopt electric motorcycles as a cost-saving and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol-powered bikes. Baker Kasawuli, General Manager of the United Boda Boda Riders Cooperative Union, speaking at the Spiro plant in Namanve, said the union’s asset financing scheme focuses on products that directly address challenges faced by boda boda riders.

The initiative aims to strengthen riders’ financial capacity, as many are currently exploited by high-interest asset financiers. Kasawuli revealed that in Kampala and the metropolitan area, the union plans to distribute only electric bikes to improve rider safety and reduce environmental pollution.

Despite some skepticism among boda boda riders about switching to electric bikes, Kasawuli assured that the union will conduct awareness campaigns to help riders understand the long-term cost benefits of electric motorcycles over petrol alternatives. Isaac Mugambe, Sales Coordinator at Spiro, highlighted the advanced features of the electric bikes, including an Internet of Things (IoT) system that allows real-time monitoring of the bike’s performance.

He noted a battery security feature enabling users to track battery behavior and emphasized Spiro’s commitment to safeguarding rider data and privacy. Regarding maintenance, Mugambe explained that essential components such as tyres, brakes, and chains are easily available in shops nationwide. Frank Mawejje, Union Chairman, described the initiative as a foundation for Uganda’s clean mobility future, offering affordable, sustainable transport solutions for riders traditionally marginalized in the sector.

To acquire an electric bike on loan, Mawejje said riders must download the “Union Lets Go” app and apply with an initial deposit of UGX 100,000, followed by weekly payments of UGX 6,600 over two years. The package includes a driving permit, third-party insurance, a helmet, and a jacket to ensure rider safety.

The union targets reaching 10,000 boda boda riders nationwide with this program, empowering them with cheaper, cleaner, and smarter transport options, aiming to position boda boda riders as key players in Uganda’s digital and green economy. The Spiro Ekon 450M3 electric bike delivers up to 85 kilometers per battery swap and is supported by 105 swap stations across the country. Riders can save up to 30 percent in operating costs compared to petrol-powered bikes.

*****

URN