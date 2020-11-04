Bobi Wine rejects Electoral Commission security escorts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has rejected the security escort detail which was attached to him by Electoral Commission yesterday after nomination saying that they failed the first test of their duty when they looked on as he was being brutalized by their colleagues.

Yesterday after being declared duly nominated, Kyagulanyi was given a security escort detail of 6 armed police officers and a police patrol vehicle. The Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama explained to him that it was being done under the Presidential Election Act and that the officers were only meant to guard and protect him.

According to NUP secretary general David Lewis Lubongoya, Kyagulanyi accuses some of the officers who were given to him by the EC and promised that they would protect him, of instead helping his tormentors in arresting, beating and dehumanizing him.

Kyagulanyi’s message was delivered to journalists by Lubongoya during a press conference held today at Kamwokya NUP head offices.

He says that neither EC nor Uganda Police should expect his cooperation with the police escorts and that they should withdraw them from him.

Party vice president for Central Uganda Mathias Mpuuga said that they are going to continue holding the EC accountable for its mandate on protecting all political parties even when Justice Byabakama has kept a deaf ear to all their cries since the police and military raid on their Kamwokya offices recently.

Meanwhile, Lubongoya has also declared that having been blocked from launching their party manifesto yesterday after nominating, they have decided to organize the launch this Friday in Mbarara municipality which will run concurrently with the opening of their western Uganda regional office.

The party Vice President in charge of Western Uganda Jolly Ekyomugasho added that although the manifesto launch premises will only accommodate 70 people, they have organized a bigger space outside the hall where several other Ugandans will watch and listen to the proceedings via a public address system.

Her colleague, the NUP vice president for Northern Uganda Dr Zedriga Waru asked Ugandans of her region to keenly follow the manifesto, because it has been designed to accommodate all Ugandans and eliminate social and economic exclusion.

URN