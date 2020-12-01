Bobi Wine guard injured, abandons Kayunga campaign

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has abandoned his campaign in Kayunga to take injured members of his entourage that have been shot to hospital.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate was supposed to hold a rally this morning in Kayunga, but police dispersed the huge crowds following him, and chaos ensued.

In an interview with NBS TV, Bobi Wine said one of his police guards was shot in the head, and another member of his campaign team shot in the mouth, forcing them to head to Nazigo Health III centre for emergency treatement before being transfered to Kampala.

“We are not going to give up. We are going to Jinja from here. It is our right to campaign and I wonder why the Electoral Commission is quiet when they released a roadmap that we are following,” he said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tweets by daniellutaaya