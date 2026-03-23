Blind Spot: How Uganda’s expanding digital market evades standards scrutiny

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Trade in most urban centres across Uganda is rapidly shifting to digital platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and TikTok, where thousands now buy and sell goods outside traditional marketplaces, raising concerns about regulators’ ability to enforce product standards and protect consumers in an increasingly unmonitored online environment.

For consumers like Sarah Namukasa, a resident of Kalagi trading centre in Mukono District, the appeal is clear. Prices are lower, products are easily accessible, and recommendations often come from friends or trusted online communities.

“I ordered a ‘natural glow’ skin cream through WhatsApp; I did not question its safety. It looked professionally packaged, and the testimonials were convincing. But within days of using it, my skin reacted badly,” she says.

She later compared it with similar products sold in shops and noticed key differences. “The product had no certification mark, no ingredient list, no clear manufacturer, apart from a long list of skin diseases it claimed to cure and a phone contact that later went unanswered,” she adds.

Namukasa never reported the incident. She did not know where to start and doubted any action would be taken. Her experience reflects a growing reality in which Uganda’s expanding online trade is outpacing regulatory oversight.

From herbal remedies and cosmetics to processed foods and beverages, the digital marketplace has become a convenient alternative to traditional shops.

For many small-scale producers, it is also a lifeline. Without the burden of rent, licensing hurdles or formal inspection processes, entrepreneurs can produce and sell directly to customers using smartphones and mobile money platforms.

Brian Ssekajja, a soap maker in Mukono, is also part of this shift. He began producing liquid soap during the COVID-19 lockdown, initially selling to neighbours before moving online.

Today, most of his customers come through WhatsApp. He says he has never sought certification from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards, describing the process as costly and complicated. Despite this, demand for his products continues to grow.

His experience points to a broader challenge. Uganda’s regulatory framework was designed for a physical marketplace, factories, warehouses and storefronts, rather than the fast-moving and decentralized nature of digital trade.

While agencies such as UNBS and the National Drug Authority are mandated to ensure product safety and quality, their enforcement mechanisms are largely grounded in physical inspections.

The rise of online commerce has created a gap where goods can be produced, marketed and sold without undergoing formal scrutiny.

This is particularly evident in the increase of home-manufactured products, including body lotions, hair oils, herbal drinks and snacks. Many are sold online or in informal markets without laboratory testing or quality checks, exposing consumers to potential risks.

Godfrey Ssekalo, founder of Muwonya Herbal Research, says the informal nature of digital transactions complicates accountability.

“Payments are often made through mobile money, with little or no documentation, Ssekalo says. “Sellers can easily change phone numbers or operate under different identities, making it difficult to trace them,” he explains. “This creates a sense of helplessness among consumers who may not have enough information to report or pursue complaints.”

In Mukono, members of the business community say many consumers are unaware of their rights or where to report unsafe products. Even when cases reach authorities, enforcement is limited by resource constraints and legal gaps, allowing offenders to continue operating with minimal consequences.

Solomon Luminsa, a businessman in Mukono town, says addressing the problem will require a coordinated approach. “There is need for investment in digital monitoring tools, policy reforms and public awareness. Simplifying certification processes could also encourage small-scale producers to comply,” he says.

Godfrey Sserunjogi, chairperson of traders at Kame Valley Market, emphasizes the role of consumer awareness. He says educating buyers about the risks of unverified products and the importance of checking certification could help drive demand toward safer goods.

Daniel Arorwa, the UNBS Market and Surveillance Manger says efforts are underway to address these challenges. He notes that the bureau has introduced a verification app to help consumers check certified products, while also exploring ways to track goods sold online.

He adds that information has been made available on official platforms to guide both manufacturers and consumers, alongside community surveillance and random inspections.

Even so, gaps remain. Public health experts warn that unregulated products may contain harmful substances, incorrect dosages or contaminants that pose serious health risks, including worsening illnesses or delayed treatment.

As Uganda’s online economy continues to expand, the pressure is mounting on regulators to adapt. Without a responsive and inclusive system, a significant portion of trade risks remaining beyond oversight, where safety is uncertain and accountability is difficult to enforce. In that space, it is ordinary consumers who bear the consequences.

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