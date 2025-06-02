Bishop Osborne predicts peaceful Ugandan political transition

President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni have in the past three years read thanks giving and apology messages to the people of Northern, Eastern and Western region; and capped the messages with one for Buganda, on May 24th

NEWS ANALYSIS | THE INDEPENDENT | On May 24th, at Kololo Independence Grounds, President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni read out a prayer of thanksgiving and apology for their actions during their 40 years in leadership. The apology has stirred much debate across the country.

Haltingly, they read out: “…We acknowledge that we are human and have made mistakes in one way or another. Forgive us, Lord. Also, there has been marked laxity, negligence, and lack of diligence on the part of the team of leaders we entrusted with responsibility and resources to develop this region and the whole country. Corruption has also continued to hinder progress in many ways.”

“Therefore, many of our grassroots supporters have become disgruntled and angry and often have an erroneous perception that our government neglected them or failed them or forgot them,” they added.

They concluded, “As the top leaders of the Movement, we humbly take full responsibility for all the mistakes made by ourselves, our agents, and our representatives. We therefore stand here to repent and ask for your forgiveness and the forgiveness of especially the people of Buganda and the whole country.”

This was followed by the signing of a declaration codenamed “Light up Uganda for Jesus”, which was the climax of a four-day crusade organized by the Covenant Nations Church.

“Uganda will never again have violence during times of political transition. From now on we will have a peaceful transfer of power. Our leaders and their families will never again flee into exile or die in exile. They will live long in the land and enjoy the fruits of their labor,” said the declaration read out by all who attended the Kololo event.

They concluded that, “Uganda will never again go back to wars, sectarianism, tribalism, division, and bloodshed. All political differences will be settled through dialogue and not war.”

Earlier, Bishop LaDonna Osborn, who was the main speaker at the crusade, also preached, saying, ” God has peace for Uganda. This transition will be peaceful. It will be a miracle.”

She added, “Leaders of other nations will look to Uganda, and they will ask, ‘how did you do that when there is bloodshed at almost every election on the continent of Africa?’. Not here.”

What followed was a huge public debate about the timing of the repentance and apology and what it all meant for a political transition, if at all there was one.

Tailored messages for each region

For those who have been following the Covenant Nations Church crusades for the past three years, this is not the first time President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni are reading out a thanksgiving and apology message. They have done that in all the regions of Uganda, with messages tailored for each region.

The Light Up Uganda Crusade has been rolling since 2022, rotating from Luweero on 7th May 2022; Masindi in Bunyoro on 21st Jan 2023; Gulu in Northern Uganda on 2nd Sep 2023; Mbarara in Ankole on 18th May 2024; and Tororo in Eastern Uganda on 13th Sep 2024. Kololo on May 24th was Buganda’s turn. (See prayers for the different regions BOTTOM OF PAGE).

In Bunyoro, President Museveni read out a similar message on January 21, 2023, at the closing ceremony of a four-day crusade organized by the Covenant Nations Church at Kabalega Senior Secondary School in Masindi District. The crusade ran under the theme “Light up Bunyoro for Jesus.” Pastors led by Elder Kasaija Nicholas prayed for President Museveni and the First Lady and read a declaration asking for repentance and forgiveness that was later signed by the President and Mrs. Museveni. The declaration was also signed, dedicating the land of Bunyoro to God.

In Eastern Uganda, it was about “re-opening of the eastern gate” through “Light Up Eastern Region for Jesus” Mission; September 2024 in Tororo

In Acholi in September 2023, the president and first lady read a message saying that “people lived in internally displaced people’s camps. Families, clans, and whole communities were greatly disrupted, resulting in the breakdown of the social structure in the subregion. You gave us the wisdom and grace to work with some of them through mutual respect and comradeship. With your undeniable support and blessing, we succeeded in winning all these wars.”

The convener of the Light up Uganda for Jesus conferences is Pr. Patience Rwabogo, who said God asked her to visit each region of the country in 2022. The conferences bring together religious leaders from the Pentecostal and Anglican churches.

The Kololo conference on May 24 included national intercession sessions led by Apostle Michael Kimuli, which officials said were “aimed at safeguarding the nation through spiritual unity.”

Bishop Joshua Lwere from the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches, led a special prayer for a peaceful transition of power as the country draws closer to the general elections.

The Light Up Uganda declaration that President Museveni signed at Kololo, marking the climax of the three-year nationwide crusade, stated that, “In 2022, you instructed us to go around the country, preaching the word of God and building regional altars of prayer. After three years, the ‘Light up Uganda’ missions have traversed the country to build the canopy of prayer, repentance, and dedication.”

Museveni’s speech

At the official closing of the Light up Uganda for Jesus Mission Convention at Kololo, Museveni went back to the year of Uganda’s independence to explain the role of Christianity in the development and also division of the country.

“The challenge Uganda faced in the 1962 elections was religious denominationalism. Our current peace is a result of rejecting that division. African societies are ancient, over 4.5 million years old, but the introduction of new religions led to conflict in just 13 years. Despite this, some of us embraced Christianity,” he said.

President Museveni commended the church for what he described as a significant transformation from being part of the problem to now being a cornerstone of peace, responsibility, and spiritual progress in Uganda.

The five-day spiritual gathering, which began on May 19th, 2025, was hosted by Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, the lead pastor of Covenant Nations Church, under the theme “The Crossing.”

“I am proud of Patience Rwabwogo, the first pastor in our family in 150 years, and I look forward to her becoming a bishop. Her work brings joy to me and Maama,” Museveni concluded.

Bishop Dr. LaDonna Osborn later visited the Nakasero State Lodge, accompanied by Pastor Patience Rwabwogo.

“Her visit provided us with an opportunity for deep spiritual reflection and reinforced the bond of friendship between our families in faith. We are grateful to God for the Osborn family’s legacy in Uganda. From her first visit in 1961 to the 1985 crusade during a time of national turmoil, Bishop LaDonna has stood by our nation through prayer, hope, and unwavering commitment to the Gospel,” said Janet Museveni on X soon at the end of the convention.

LaDonna Osborn is the daughter of famous evangelist TL Osborn, who visited Uganda several times.

✳ FULL TEXT OF THE DECLARATION SIGNED ON MAY 24, 2025 at Kololo

Light Up Uganda For Jesus Declaration

Oh sovereign Lord, we worship you and magnify your name above all other names. We bless your name and thank you for your loving kindness that is from everlasting to everlasting. We praise you for your enduring love and mercy on the people of Uganda. We make this declaration today, through the name of Jesus, through whom we have become children of God.

In 2022, you instructed us to go around the country, preaching the word of God and building regional altars of prayer. After three years, the “Light up Uganda” missions have traversed the country to build the canopy of prayer, repentance, and dedication. Isaiah 4:5-6 | And The Lord will create over the whole site, over every dwelling place of Mount Zion, and over her assemblies, a cloud and smoke by day and the shining of a flaming fire by night. For over all the glory, there shall be a canopy of defense, of divine love and protection. And there shall be a pavilion for shade in the daytime from the heat and a place of refuge and shelter from the storm and the rain.

On this day, the 24th of May 2025, here on the Kololo Independence Grounds, we, the Church in Uganda, have gathered together to renew our covenant and commitment to the Lord our God. We have repented for all our sins against you, Lord, and against each other, and acknowledged our guilt and iniquities that polluted and defiled the land.

We have received the blood of Jesus to wash and cleanse us and our land of all the pollution of sin and defilement. We come before you to renounce the path of sin and destruction and to covenant ourselves, our families, and our land back to you. We renounce the sin of merging Christianity with pagan beliefs and traditions. Witchcraft, idolatry, sorcery, ancestral worship, superstition, backwardness, and ignorance. The divisions in the body of Christ, especially the Anglican, Catholic, and Pentecostal churches.

We renounce spreading hatred, unforgiveness, competition, and dishonoring one another. Anger, bitterness, unforgiveness, jealousy, contentions, strife, envy, rivalries, revenge, hatred, violence, sectarianism, destruction of property, war and violence during political transitions. Laziness, alcoholism, addictions, stagnation, regression, and lack of progress. Murder and the shedding of innocent blood, hardness of heart, and rejection of the gospel. Defiling the land in Buganda and Uganda through all the evil customs and traditions.

Evil covenants that have bound entire generations. Incest, homosexuality, fornication, adultery, and all manner of sexual immoralities. Poverty mindset that keeps our community that keeps our communities bound in circles of backwardness. Corruption and lack of transparency in government. Injustice, impunity, and lawlessness.

We agree, God being our help, we will worship the one true God. The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Who redeemed our lives from the curse through his son Jesus Christ. We will no longer divide the body of Christ in Uganda but instead will work together in love, unity, and honor. We will flee sexual immorality and uphold the sanctity of marriage. We will work hard to make Uganda a praise in the nation and a place of peace, wholeness, and blessing.

We will work with integrity and transparency, as unto God and not to man. With God as our source, and our help, we will work to ensure that Uganda becomes peaceful and prosperous place where all people can live in dignity

Every church in Uganda must be a place that works to have economic activities that bring people out of poverty and bring transformation to the country. The church will now be involved in every economic endeavor, such as agriculture, manufacturing, health care, education, the service sector, mining, media and communication, entertainment, and more. The purpose of economic prosperity is to build the kingdom of God and not for self-aggrandizement.

The church in Uganda will fulfill her redemptive gift of becoming a missionary-sending church. Our young people will go out of Uganda to preach the gospel and not be servants.

Uganda will never again have violence during times of political transition. From now on we will have a peaceful transfer of power. Our leaders and their families will never again flee into exile or die in exile. They will live long in the land and enjoy the fruits of their labor. Uganda will never again go back to wars, sectarianism, tribalism, division, and bloodshed. All political differences will be settled through dialogue and not war.

Uganda will become a model nation in Africa, and other nations in the region and the world will come to the light of our rising. We forget what lies behind and press on to what lies ahead. We press on to win. We embrace the gospel and the work to build God’s kingdom in Uganda. God has a good plan for Uganda. To give us hope and a future.

Each home in Uganda will be a place of light, faith, hope, love, and peace. From Uganda, the light of the gospel will go out to the nations of the world. Uganda will continue to lead the way for unity and integration in Africa. Uganda will lead the way in the return of people of African descent, from around the world, to Africa. The Church in Uganda will live to see the Isaiah 19 highway between Israel and other nations established.

All the oil and mineral wealth of the nation will be used to build the country and invest in the future. It is a blessing to the people. From Uganda, food and productivity will go out to feed the nations. From Uganda, manufacturing and industry will rise up to employ our youth. From Uganda, hope and joy and righteousness will come to disciple the nations. From now on Uganda will be a place of light that reflects the glory of God.

As the church in Uganda, we close the doors of the past and walk through the new doors of the future that God has for us.

We agree with God’s good plans and purposes for us.

In Jesus’ mighty name.

🟥 A compilation of the ‘Forgiveness and Thanksgiving’ messages read out by President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni in past 3 years

✳ May 24, 2025 – FULL TEXT OF Museveni and Janet PRAYER

Prayer of Thanksgiving

Our God and our Father, we stand here to appreciate you so much for the unusual opportunity you have given us to lead this country for almost forty years without interruption. We appreciate you for your protection, sustaining us with good health and physical and mental strength.

We also appreciate you so much for our family: our children, their spouses, and our grandchildren. We appreciate you for the wonderful teams of people we have worked with throughout these years on both the national and local levels.

You gave us wisdom and leadership skills at every stage to work with all kinds of people, and with your undeniable support and blessing, we succeeded in winning every battle, and we think that we have laid the foundation for the long-term transformation of the country.

Acknowledgement, responsibility & repentance But we acknowledge that we are human and have missed you and made mistakes in one way or another. Forgive us, Lord. Also, there has been marked laxity, negligence, and lack of diligence on the part of the team of leaders we entrusted with responsibility and resources to develop this region and the whole country. Corruption has also continued to hinder progress in many ways.

Therefore, many of our grassroots supporters have become disgruntled and angry and often have an erroneous perception that our government neglected them, failed them, or forgot them.

As the top leaders of the Movement, we humbly take full responsibility of all the mistakes made by ourselves, our agents, and our representatives. We therefore stand here to repent and ask for your forgiveness and the forgiveness of especially the people of Buganda and the whole country.

Prayer for restoration and favour

Lord, restore the favor that we had with them in the beginning. Bring healing into their hearts, soften the hardened hearts, and reconnect us to the original vision of national unity and unwavering commitment to social and economic transformation of our nation together.

The way we came to them in the beginning is the same way we are coming again. To resurrect our mutual love, respect, commitment, and support. Restore their first love, we pray.

Commitment to national transformation

We are still totally committed to the welfare and development of this region of Buganda, as we are for the whole country. May all the natural resources be fully utilized for the benefit of the region and the whole country.

It is our deep desire and prayer that the whole population of Uganda will embrace the NRM vision of unity and transformation. Create and resurrect the enthusiasm for hard work across Uganda.

Teach us your divine strategies to effectively create wealth for our families and eradicate poverty, ignorance, and disease in our midst. May transformation be tangible and evident across the land.

Dear loving Father, we pray that you bless our reunion today. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, we pray.

Amen.

✳ September 2, 2023 in Gulu – FULL TEXT OF Museveni and Janet PRAYER

Our God and our Father, we thank you so much for the people and the Land of Acholi. We stand here as shepherds that you have entrusted with the great task of shepherding and leading your people at this time.

This sub-region, especially in three major seasons, experienced untold pain: during Idi Amin’s regime, during the times of Alice Lakwena and during the time of Joseph Kony.

People lived in internally displaced persons camps. Families, clans, and whole communities were greatly disrupted, resulting in the breakdown of the social structure in the subregion.

You gave us the wisdom and grace to work with some of them through mutual respect and comradeship. With your undeniable support and blessing, we succeeded in winning all these wars.

Eventually the subregion embraced the revolution. We started to see your hand of mercy, forgiveness, healing, and restoration.

However, many of our grassroots leaders and people have become disgruntled and angry and often have an erroneous perception that we neglected them.

As the top leaders of the Movement, we are here to take full responsibility for all the mistakes that were made at various levels. Forgive our failures and the failures and mistakes made by leaders we entrusted with the various responsibilities to develop this subregion. Forgive us we pray.

We are here to acknowledge those many mistakes as our own, but also the weaknesses and stubbornness of the people themselves, who either deliberately or unknowingly failed or neglected to embrace government programs. This has resulted in so much poverty and suffering. For this, we also ask for forgiveness. May there be genuine reconciliation between us and these, your people. Commend us into their hearts again.

Lord, complete the process of forgiveness, healing, and restoration that you yourself started, both in the hearts of your people and in the whole land. Lord, expedite that healing process and total restoration of your people in this sub-region.

Destroy from the roots all the wrong attitudes and perceptions that cause unnecessary tensions, erroneous sentiments, and divisive politics.

Restore and strengthen the institutions: the family, the business life, the education system, the local government leadership, the cultural leadership, agriculture, etc.

As national leaders, we are totally committed to the welfare of your people here and the development and prosperity of this subregion. Lord, please honor and bless all our efforts to effect social and economic transformation here.

Bless our reunion today, we pray. In the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, we pray. Amen.

✳ September 13, 2024, in Tororo – FULL TEXT OF Museveni and Janet’s PRAYER

Our God and our Father, we thank you so much for the people and the Great Eastern Region. We stand here as shepherds that you have entrusted with the great task of shepherding and leading your people at this time.

We are so burdened by the levels of poverty and the poor conditions of our people here. There has also been a lot of enmity, strife, and conflict amongst the various ethnic groups in this region.

Many of our grassroots leaders and people are disgruntled and angry and often have an erroneous perception that we neglected them or that we have not done enough to emancipate them from poverty.

As the top leaders of the Movement, we are here to take full responsibility for all the mistakes that were made at various levels. Forgive our failures and the failures and mistakes made by leaders we entrusted with the various responsibilities to develop this region. Forgive us, we pray.

We are here to acknowledge those many mistakes as our own, but also the weaknesses and stubbornness of the people themselves, who either deliberately or unknowingly failed or neglected to embrace government programs.

This has resulted in so much poverty and suffering. For this, we also ask for forgiveness. May there be genuine reconciliation between us and these, your people. Commend us into their hearts again.

Lord, complete the process of forgiveness, healing, and restoration that you yourself started, both in the hearts of your people and in the whole land. Lord, expedite that healing process and total restoration of your people in this region.

Destroy from the roots all the wrong attitudes and perceptions that cause unnecessary tensions, erroneous sentiments, and divisive politics.

Restore and strengthen the institutions: the family, the business life, the education system, the local government leadership, the cultural leadership, agriculture, etc.

As national leaders, we are totally committed to the welfare of your people here and the development and prosperity of this region. Lord, please honor and bless all our efforts to effect social and economic transformation here.

Bless our reunion today, we pray. In the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, we pray. Amen

✳ May 07, 2022 in Luwero- FULL TEXT OF Museveni and Janet PRAYER

Our God and our Father, we thank you so much for the people and this area, the old Bulemezi – (epicentre of Luwero Triangle). We started the war to liberate our country here. The people in this area received us and embraced the revolution. They sacrificed their lives, children, security, food, and other resources to liberate this nation.

You gave us the wisdom and grace to work with them through mutual respect and comradeship. With your undeniable support and blessing, we succeeded in winning the war and started laying the foundation for the long term transformation of the country.

However, along the way, some of our old fighters, leaders, and the administration here ceased the good ground and connectivity we had with this area. Some of our continued support did not get to them as planned. There was laxity, negligence, and lack of diligence on the part of the team of leaders we entrusted with resources to develop this area. Therefore, many of our grassroots supporters have become disgruntled and angry and often have an erroneous perception that we just used them and forgot them.

As the top leaders of the Movement, we are here to take full responsibility for all the mistakes that were made throughout that period. We are here to repent and ask your forgiveness, Lord, and the forgiveness of the people of this area.

Lord, restore the favor that we had with them in the beginning. Bring healing into their hearts, Lord.

The same way we came to them in the beginning is the same way we are coming again. To resurrect our mutual love, respect, commitment, and support. We are still totally committed to the welfare of your people here and the development of this area and the whole country. Bless our reunion, we pray.

In the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, we pray. Amen.

✳ May 18, 2024, in Mbarara- FULL TEXT OF PRAYER BY ANKOLE BISHOPS AND PASTORS

Our heavenly Father, we thank you so much for bringing us together, this time through your servant Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, whom you raised and anointed with a prophetic voice to spearhead this initiative.

We came together from all the ten districts and the various clans of Ankole to un-dig the wells of revival. More than 80 years ago, you visited us and sent a revival that totally transformed this region.

Our parents responded to you wholeheartedly. They turned away from their wicked ways and rebellion and denounced witchcraft, sorcery, and divination. They turned from idol gods, acknowledged and embraced you, the True and Living God.

We also have repented of our unfaithfulness in the many areas we have let you down and not walked in your ways. We have repented of misusing and abusing the many great blessings you bestowed upon us and we squandered upon our lusts. We have asked for your forgiveness. You are a God of a second chance. We have asked and believed that you have given us a second chance.

We came together this time to especially pray that you will rekindle the fires of revival in this land. We pray that your Spirit will be poured out again.

Revive us again, so that your people may rejoice in you. Show us your unfailing love, LORD, and grant us your salvation Psalms 85:6,7

We also want to corporately thank you for

President Museveni and the First Lady, Janet Museveni. Both of them are children and products of the Revival, in which their parents played an integral part. Their rise to leadership is testimony to your faithfulness to those who serve you faithfully.

We are reminded of your words to King David, when you said that because he had served you faithfully, you would honor him with leadership, prosperity, and a great name. 2 Samuel 7

We humbly recognize and profoundly appreciate you for honoring our parents, the revivalists of this land, by raising their children to positions of leadership. Not only in the persons of the President and the First Lady, but also the many others they are working with.

We recognize that many of our leaders today at various levels in governments are children and products of the revival, especially those from this land. For that, we stand here today to express our sincere and profound gratitude to you, our loving God and Father.

We therefore pray a special prayer for these our children: H.E. the President and the First Lady, whom you anointed and have used tremendously to transform this country, that you will continue to fill them with wisdom, favor, and grace to accomplish what you called them to accomplish.

We pray that they will not fail you as Solomon did. We pray that they will not betray the revival. We pray for strength and protection upon them. We pray that your hand will never be removed from them so that they may finish their tenure with grace, abundant grace, to the glory of your Holy Name.

We are all leaving here fully revived and determined to be better leaders—as bishops, pastors, evangelists, apostles, men, women, youth, the married, the singles, religious leaders, political leaders etc, etc.—to take full responsibility for Ankole. We commit to walk in the footsteps of our parents, who served you sacrificially, although with fewer means and totally under-resourced.

Today we are envisioned to develop and transform this region. We have denounced laziness. We are educated, equipped, and sensitized on how to innovate and create wealth to maximize our vast resources in order to effect social and economic transformation. Lord, dismiss us with a special anointing and blessing.

We pray all this in the matchless name of our Lord Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.