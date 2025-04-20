Bishop Kisekka’s first anniversary celebration set for June 29

LUWERO, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anglican Diocese of Luwero has set Sunday, June 29, 2025, as the date for Bishop Godfrey Kasana Kisekka’s first anniversary thanksgiving celebration. The decision to mark the milestone on this date was made at the urging of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni, according to the bishop.

Although Bishop Kisekka’s official enthronement took place on March 24, 2024, the thanksgiving ceremony was deferred. In his Easter message dated April 11, 2025, and later signed and stamped on April 15, Bishop Kisekka confirmed preparations are underway for a grand event.

“This date was given to us by the Guest of Honour, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and First Lady Maama Janet,” Bishop Kisekka noted in the message shared by Rev. William Mirimu Zziwa, the Diocesan Information and Communications Officer.

The celebration will be presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, and will be supported by a host of other bishops.

Bishop Kisekka succeeded Rt. Rev. Eridard Kironde Nsubuga, who retired in 2024 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65. His enthronement was held at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Luwero.

In addition to the Thanksgiving, the diocese will use the occasion to launch a fundraising drive and break ground for the construction of a new Synod Hall and Diocesan offices.

