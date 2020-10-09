Biriggwa quits race for FDC presidential flag bearer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wasswa Biriggwa has pulled out of the Forum for Democratic Change –FDC party presidential flag bearer race.

During the FDC national council meeting held on Thursday at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Birigggwa said he does not want to divide the party like it was in the previous elections.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat expressed gratitude for Biriggwa’s action and admitted that he had underestimated Biriggwa’s leadership skills and loyalty to the party five years ago when he contested for the chairmanship of the FDC.

The FDC party’s Electoral Commission Chairman Toterebuka Bamwenda later officially declared Amurait the FDC flag bearer. Bamwenda lauded Biriggwa for his great love for the party and also appreciated the two candidates’ willingness to avoid clashes during the joint campaigns.

The party Vice-Chairperson Roland Kaginda noted that Biriggwa’s gesture is an indication that FDC’s democratic institutions have grown.

********

URN