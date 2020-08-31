Biriggwa, Amuriat cautioned against Insults during campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates contesting for the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party presidency have been cautioned against attacking each other during the campaigns.

Last week the party Chairman Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa and Patrick Oboi Amuriat aka POA were nominated for the party presidency.

During a weekly press briefing at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi on Monday, the FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda said the candidates should stick to issues during the campaigns and not insult or mud-sling each other.

Ssemuju also said that country’s four regions have been subdivided into sub-regions to ease the candidates’ campaigns.

For instance, Central region the party will help to organize campaign meetings involving delegates and the candidates. The first meeting will take place on Monday next week in East Buganda Sub-region which comprises of all the districts the form the former Mukono district, next will be West Buganda formed by Kasanda, Mubende, Mityana, Kyankwanzi and Kiboga districts.

They will then proceed to South Buganda in Lwengo, Kalangala, Bukomansimbi, Masaka, Sembalule, Lyantonde and Kalungu districts, then North Buganda comprising of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola and lastly Central Buganda in Gomba Mpigi, Butambala, Kampala and Wakiso among others. Other regions of the country will have a similar setup.

In the past, candidates for the party presidency have been holding open air campaigns in all constituencies of the country.

Nganda also said the candidates have been briefed on the COVID-19 standard operating procedures.

He adds that the campaigns will be followed by a delegate’s conference due to take place at the beginning of October.

Ssemuju also said that the is still grappling with several conflicts among its members who failed to agree on the results of the recently concluded party primaries. Several of them are threatening to stand as independent candidates against the party flag bearers.

However, Nganda says this will not only lead to an automatic disqualification from the party but will also cripple the broader fight against the Museveni rule which everyone in the FDC is up to.

