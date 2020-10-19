Besigye’s shoes are too big; so stop comparing us – POA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change Presidential candidate for the 2021 general elections Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) has told off media and other critics who have made it a habit to compare him to the former party presidential flag bearer saying that Dr Kizza Besigye’s shoes are too big for him or any other politician in this country.

While addressing today’s party weekly press briefing at Najanankumbi FDC headquarters, Amuriat cited the recent cartoons published in the media presenting him as an underdog who cannot fit in Besigye’s shoes.

He said that these and many other criticisms are trying to imply that he is not worthy of the FDC flag bearer’s position, saying he is sure that even though Besigye’s legacy and shoes are too big for anybody to fill, his own candidacy is already causing panic among his opponents.

He warned that critiques and the media should stop comparing him to Dr. Besigye because no one in Uganda should have that done to them, given Besigye’s unequaled stature.

He however bragged that some of the politicians fueling these demeaning narratives are just envious that they can’t have Besigye on their side in their political ambitions yet for him, Besigye is just a call away or a knock on the door and he is welcomed into the big man’s wings.

He added that however much everyone would wish to have Besigye’s backing in their political bids, the FDC constitution requires him as a party member to stand behind the party presidential candidate and campaign for him.

Meanwhile Amuriat has today unveiled his campaign team under the leadership of the Party Chairman Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa whom he unveiled last week.

He said he will be commencing his campaign trail on Thursday this week sending a warning to the electoral commission that as an opposition candidate, his field activities will highly depend on how the EC treats NRM’s opponents in the 2021 race.

URN