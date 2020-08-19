Besigye’s decision not to contest in 2021 polls generates mixed reactions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT The decision of Dr. Kizza Besigye not to contest in the 2021 presidential general elections has generated mixed reactions from several leaders and members of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party.

Besigye announced his decision not to challenge president, Yoweri Museveni at a media briefing at the FDC party headquarters in Najjankumbi in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

Although the announcement wasn’t new to Besigye’s inner circle, it took many party members by surprise.

Some FDC party members, who spoke to URN shortly after Besigye’s announcement, said they will pursue other means to ensure that he appears on the 2021 presidential ballot.

However, Harold Kaija, the FDC Deputy Secretary General asked young party supporters and other members to rest assured that the party is stronger than ever before.

He said FDC will not only put up a spirited fight in the 2021 elections but also in the plan B of defiance led by Besigye.

He explained that Besigye’s declaration will only serve to clarify the roles and camps for two groups fighting for the same cause.

Doreen Nyanjura, the KCCA Deputy Lord Mayor, said the fears of party members, especially young supporters who had high expectations in Besigye’s candidature are understandable.

She however, said Besigye’s announcement doesn’t mean that he is out of the struggle.

The FDC President, Patrick Amuriat Oboi said the party is set to work with other political organizations in the next elections but on three conditions.

Besigye has unsuccessfully challenged president, Yoweri Museveni since the 2001 general elections.

His declaration coincided with the conclusion of the issuance of expression of interest forms for FDC presidential aspirants.

Two presidential aspirants including Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa, FDC party national chairperson and party President, Patrick Oboi Amuriat picked the expression of interest forms.

The FDC Electoral Commission Chairperson, Toterebuka Bamwenda described the concluded process as smooth and fruitful.

He says they expect Amuriat and Biriggwa to fulfill the requirements and return the forms for nominations next week.

********

URN