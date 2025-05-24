Balalo herdsmen given 14 days to vacate Northern Uganda

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Balalo herdsmen have been given 14 days to vacate Northern Uganda or face forceful eviction. This was revealed by the State Minister in charge of Northern Uganda, Keneth Omona.

In a press briefing held on Friday at his office in Gulu city, Omona noted that the President has ordered for fresh eviction of the migrant cattle keepers.

According to Omona, the eviction will be carried out by the different security agencies in the region.

Omona revealed that the order came after the quarantine that had been imposed by the Ministry of Agriculture due to the outbreak of foot and mouth diseases in the cattle corridor.

He further noted that the evicted cattle keepers are required to immediately start leaving the region and should voluntarily evacuate.

Maj. Gen. Felix Busizoori, the 4th Infantry Division Commander, revealed that in the previous phase of eviction, there were allegations of some security personnel and political leaders involving themselves in soliciting bribes from the cattle keepers.

The President in his executive order directed that all Balalo in Northern Uganda who have not fenced off their land and provided all the necessary things for running a cattle farm should be evicted with immediate effect starting from November 24, 2024.

URN