BALAALO: Over 19,800 cattle evicted from northern Uganda in one month

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), under “Operation Harmony”, have evicted over 19,826 heads of cattle from northern Uganda in just over a month, as the military enforces President Museveni’s Executive Order No. 2 of 2023, which prohibits illegal nomadic grazing in northern Uganda.

At a press conference held on Thursday, Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, commander of the UPDF 4th Infantry Division, confirmed that the cattle had been removed from the region within five weeks.

These evictions cover districts under his command, including Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya, and Omoro, excluding separate operations in the 5th Division areas of Kitgum, Lamwo, Apac, and Pader.

Maj. Gen Busizoori revealed that although the operation has been largely successful, they have faced logistical challenges, mainly on limited trucks, impassable roads due to the rainy season, and political interference.

The UPDF acknowledged delays due to poor road infrastructure, especially in remote grazing areas, and a shortage of trucks to transport impounded animals.

Busizoori explained that in some instances, cattle had to be walked 20 to 25 kilometres to holding areas, because of the vastness of land without access roads.

He added that political interference and legal threats from landowners have also slowed the operation, as some individuals claimed court protection to avoid eviction.

The operation was also briefly halted during local NRM party primary elections, further delaying evictions.

Of the total cattle evicted, 5,390 were driven across the border to South Sudan, believed to be from the Central African Republic and Cameroon.

Locally known as “Domboros,” the herders reportedly had taken advantage of the vast land in South Sudan, but were driven away by the war there, and infiltrated Koboko and Yumbe districts with over 20,000 heads of cattle.

Emmy Mitala, RDC Koboko and West Nile RDC whip, said the “Domboros”, a feared group of nomads from the Central African region, have been singled out for strict eviction, because they are uncooperative, graze massive herds, intimidate locals, and engage in criminal activity.

The voluntary eviction, which started on June 25, is being implemented by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Uganda Police Force.

The presidential directive, first issued in May 2023 and reaffirmed on June 1 this year, aims to address persistent land conflicts, crop destruction, and community tensions caused by the mass grazing of animals by the migrant cattle keepers.

An estimated 200,000 cattle belonging to migrant cattle keepers are said to be in northern Uganda.

URN