BakigaNation to light up Kampala on Sunday

BakigaNation Unveils Rukundo Egumeho – Nohiri Yeitu: A Kikiga Christmas Festival Lighting Up Kampala on Sunday 14th December, 2026

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The city is about to feel the hills. BakigaNation has announced the next edition of its signature cultural festival, Rukundo Egumeho – Nohiri Yeitu, set to take place on Sunday, 14th December.

This edition, officials said, is set to deliver warm nostalgia, cultural pride, and festive joy as organisers recreate the Christmas many grew up with in Kigezi, with community, food, music, storytelling, and togetherness. It is a full Christmas celebration infused with the true Kikiga Christmas vibe right in the heart of Kampala.

“This is the Christmas of our childhood: the drums, the carols, the stories, the community. We’re bringing it home to Kampala. This is Nohiri Yeitu… our Christmas, celebrated our way,” said the BakigaNation team.

One of the biggest highlights of this edition is the BakigaNation Mass Choir, performing Christmas carols the Kikiga way – a grand musical experience set to be one of the most heartwarming and anticipated moments of the festival.

The festival will also feature an exciting lineup of celebrated cultural and contemporary artists, including Florence Musimenta, Lillian Nabaasa, Norman Shaaka, Lady Sarah, TPaul and the BakigaNation Cultural Troupe.

And in a special festive moment, Sheebah Karungi will be celebrating Christmas with BakigaNation, joining the stage as the guest artist for an unforgettable cultural-meets-mainstream performance.

This year’s festival is proudly supported by Pilsner Lager, Roke Telkom, Tents 4 U, Pacific Events, Sanyuka TV, AfroMobile, Next Music, Capital Radio, and Black.

Pilsner Lager reaffirms support

Soon after the launch, Pilsner Lager reaffirmed its partnership for the December Anniversary edition of the Bakiga Nation.

While addressing the media at a press briefing, Peter Ekwang, the Pilsner Brand Representative, highlighted the shared values of unity, community and resilience that have been key to this partnership.

“Bakiga Nation is a true reflection of the Ugandan spirit, demonstrated by the vibrant celebration and the spirit of togetherness. As the true king’s beer, Pilsner is proud to be actively associated with platforms such as these that are key in preserving and elevating Uganda’s diverse cultural fabric,” said Ekwang. He concluded by urging the revellers to drink responsibly, as the best memories created are the ones we can remember.

To make the experience memorable for all, the first attendees will enjoy a complimentary Pilsner King upon entry to kick off the celebration in style. This edition additionally promises an immersive cultural village experience for guests to engage and celebrate the Kigezi region’s rich culinary diversity and shared sense of community.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Owen Bigombe said, “This edition of Bakiga Nation is a joyful proclamation of who we are, and we invite everyone to come experience the warmth, pride, and unbreakable unity of the Kigezi people as we keep our traditions alive amidst modernity.”

Event Details

Event: Rukundo Egumeho – Nohiri Yeitu Edition

Date: Sunday, 14th December 2025

Theme: Nohiri Yeitu (Our Christmas)

Venue: Millenium Park, Lugogo from 12pm

Organizer: Bakiga Nation Organization ( Tickets: UGX 20,000 (Available via *USSD 252# or online at mticket.252.co.ug)