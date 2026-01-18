Bahati on list of 9 incumbents beaten in Kigezi

Rukungiri, Uganda | URN | The number of incumbent Members of Parliament who have lost their seats in the general election in the Kigezi region has risen to nine.

Among the latest casualties is Naboth Namanya, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) flag bearer and incumbent Member of Parliament for Rubabo County in Rukungiri District, who was defeated by Mathias Mwesigwa Rwabugumi of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Namanya polled 14,780 votes, while Rwabugumi secured 16,102 votes.

The results were declared on Saturday by Abbas Namara, the Rukungiri District Electoral Commission Returning Officer. Other candidates in the race included independent Bob Rugonde, who garnered 13,545 votes; Allan Nabasa of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) with 548 votes; Andrew Niwabine with 971 votes; Ernest Ngabirano Katara with 313 votes; David Ndindirize Tushabomwe with 344 votes; Moreen Tumwebaze with 147 votes; and Eunice Nshabamagara of the Democratic Party, who received 55 votes.

In the Rukungiri District Woman MP race, incumbent Midias Natukunda Kaharata lost to a former Rubabo County MP and NRM flag bearer, who polled 59,448 votes. Kaharata garnered 32,794 votes. Betty Muzanira of the PFF, a former District Woman MP under the FDC party, received 18,227 votes, while Christine Tusanyuke of FDC got 844 votes and independent Innocent Nabasa Kashobera secured 1,063 votes.

Namanya and Kaharata join seven other incumbent MPs in the Kigezi region who were voted out in the general election.

These include Minister of State for Trade David Bahati, who lost the Ndorwa County West seat to Eliab Naturinda Mporera; Catherine Atwakiire Ndamira, who lost the Kabale District Woman MP seat to Enid Atuheire Origumisiriza; and Wilfred Niwagaba, who lost the Ndorwa County East seat to Dr. Protazio Begumisa.

Others are Dr. Nicholas Thadeus Kamara, who lost the Kabale Municipality MP seat to Andrew Aja Baryayanga; Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera, who lost Rubanda County West to Bruce Balaba Kabasa; Parliamentary Commissioner Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira, who lost the Rubanda District Woman MP seat to Evelyn Ninsiima Kiafunda; and John Ninzenyimana Kamara, who lost the Bufumbira North MP seat to Fortunate Habyara.