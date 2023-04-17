Baby dies after circumcision: medics flee

Palisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT l Two staff at Palisa general government hospital are on the run over the death of 4 months old boy who passed on short after undergoing circumcision.

According to Emily Alaso, the North Bukedi police regional public relation officer, the baby died due to convulsions. A convulsion is condition in which muscles contract and relax quickly and cause uncontrolled shaking of the body.

According to the police, the health workers whose names are withheld circumcised the boy and as the mother went away with him just a few meters from the hospital, the baby got convulsions and she brought him back to the hospital.

The medics put the patient on oxygen but he died that is when they took off after fear of being arrested. Alaso said that police is still hunting for the health workers who if arrested, will be charged with neglect of duties causing the death of the boy.

