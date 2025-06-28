ATMIS officers asked to utilize Somalia experience to improve police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner in charge of Peace Support Operations, Polly Namaye, has urged the 142 police officers who have just returned from mission in Somalia to utilize the experience of serving in the country to improve police service.

Namaye, who officially received the officers after their 14 months tour of duty under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said they have acquired enough experience which they need to apply in their day to day service in Uganda police force.

“We are proud of you because you have been dedicated to the mission duties, your discipline is recommendable, and your professionalism is outstanding. You have been vital in promoting regional peace and stability,” CP Namaye said.

Police ATMIS crew led by Deputy Contingent Commander Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP Andrew Musiime, comprised 20 female and 122 male officers. The crew said they have acquired enough experienced which will help them in handling duty challenges back home.

Other than praising the officers for their dedication, discipline, and professionalism, highlighting their vital role in promoting regional peace and stability, CP Namaye said: “I encourage you to apply the skills and experience gained during the mission to improve community safety and policing standards in Uganda.”

Every year, Uganda Police sends its personnel to serve in Somalia and South Sudan under the United Nations arrangement. Already, the new contingent has been deployed in Somalia to replace the returnees. Others have already done interviews for mission deployment and will be given opportunity once the tour of duty of the last ground ends.

