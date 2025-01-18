Atalanta vs Napoli headlines weekend of drama in Serie A

MADRID, SPAIN | THE INDEPENDENT | Atalanta and Napoli have established themselves as genuine Serie A title contenders this season, and their meeting at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Saturday 18 January 2025 could play a key role in deciding the destination of the Scudetto.

Match background

Both La Dea and the Partenopei have played some of the best football in the Italian top-flight this season. The former side has more style, flow and individuality, while the latter relies on intensity and aggression – but with immense attacking quality to punctuate their ‘greater than the sum of its parts’ ethos.

Atalanta seem to have a psychological edge over Napoli, having thrashed the Partenopei 3-0 in both of the teams’ last two matches, but you can bet that Antonio Conte will be chomping at the bit to get some revenge over counterpart Gian Piero Gasperini.

What the teams are saying

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini on the growth of attacking talisman Charles De Ketelaere:

“He’s extraordinary. But it’s only when you have faith in yourself that you become able to resolve a difficult match like this. He did not need a magic potion: he’s a kid who works hard. Now he has the heart to go with his head.”

Napoli manager Antonio Conte on trying to make his team more ruthless:

“The squad is improving and works, game after game. We need to avoid injuries, the players and the fans are getting a lot of satisfaction. I am pleased, because the team is improving, but if we can score a few more goals, then we would all be more relaxed and avoid a few heart attacks.”

Players to watch

Atalanta – Ademola Lookman

The newly-crowned African Player of the Year, Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman netted two goals when these teams last met. The Super Eagles star enjoyed an amazing 2024, but possibly firing Atalanta to a first Serie A title would make 2025 even better.

Napoli – Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa

The Cameroonian midfielder is thriving under the leadership of Antonio Conte, who was himself a hard-running midfielder and thus has an appreciation for the work done by Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa. The 29-year-old will look to dominate the middle of the park against Atalanta.

Head-to-head

In head-to-head stats, Atalanta and Napoli have met in 123 matches dating back as far as 1937, with the Partenopei claiming 53 wins compared to 35 for La Dea, while 35 games have been drawn.

The teams’ most recent meeting was a Serie A match in November last year which saw Atalanta claim a 3-0 win in Naples thanks to goals from Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui.

Match details

Saturday 18 January

21:45: Atalanta v Napoli