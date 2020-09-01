Aspirants want Mbale NRM district chairperson’s candidature annulled

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Candidates vying for Mbale City Industrial Division Mayor’s National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket want Muhamood Masaba Mutenyo, the Mbale District NRM chairperson ejected from the race.

They contend that the candidature of Mutenyo who is contesting against them compromises the fairness of the polls.

They therefore want him to either step down from the race for the party ticket or position of district party chairperson so as to provide a fair playing ground. The candidates are Moses Kisolo, Fred Kuranga Masaba and Sulaiman Wadugwa.

In their July 30th, 2020 letter to the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi, the candidates highlight a conflict of interest in the party leadership in the district.

They say while Masaba is involved in party activities, he also running against them and has already displayed his campaign posters across Mbale City.

“We therefore pray and suggest that for the sake of allowing fairness to all interested candidates, we are of the opinionated view that Muhamood Masaba Mutenyo steps aside to pave way for a smooth Primary NRM party electoral process,” the copy of the letter, which URN has obtained reads in part.

Sulaiman Wandugwa and Moses Kisolo, say they want the Chairperson to step aside such that the election is free and fair. They fear high cases of electoral malpractice should the status quo be maintained.

Last week, the NRM Secretary General, Justine Lumumba Kasule directed all NRM office bearers at the district seeking elective positions in party structures to take leave of office. She directed all Administrative Secretaries to file reports of compliance to the secretariat by August 28th, 2020.

Muhamood Masaba has vowed not to vacate office, saying those pushing him out of office are pursuing personal interests. He says the Secretary General isn’t his boss and therefore lacks moral authority to direct him to step aside.

********

URN