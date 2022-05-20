Asian driver survives lynching for knocking dead late Abiriga’s driver

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man of Indian origin survived being lynched by angry residents in Arua city after he knocked dead a pedestrian last night.

The deceased, Ismail Uriama, was a former driver of late Ibrahim Abiriga, the former member of parliament for Arua Municipality who was assassinated in June 2018 near his home in Matugga, Wakiso District.

The accident happened around 9pm along Rhino camp road, in front of Okadas Coca Cola depot in central division.

The suspect whose identity has not been disclosed by the police due security reasons was driving a Toyota Mark X vehicle registration number UBG 043H when he lost control as he attempted to branch off from the main road to his residence and knocked Uriama, who was on the pedestrian walkway while on his way home.

The deceased and the driver were reportedly moving on the same direction towards Rhino camp roundabout. Uriama, a resident of Bibia cell in Arua central division died on spot.

According to preliminary reports, the killer car was driving at a high speed at the time of the incident.

“There were two motor vehicles moving at high speed and as the driver of the car tried to branch off to his home he knocked the deceased on the sign post killing him instantly,” Mohammed Faizol, an eye witness said.

Meanwhile, Pilliam Avaga, a boda boda cyclist says that after the accident, the driver swiftly escaped from the scene but an angry crowd started destroying the ill-fated vehicle after they failed to get the driver.

It took the intervention of the police and other security forces who fired live bullets to disperse the rowdy crowd. One person identified as Abdallah Howard sustained an injury after he was reportedly shot on the leg.

Jude Nasucha, Arua Central Division DPC has confirmed the incident saying the driver is already in their custody. He however warned the residents against attacking members of the Indian community saying they received intelligence report about the planned action by the locals.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Arua Referral Hospital mortuary for autopsy.