As families gather this Christmas season, our homes tell a bigger economic story

COMMENT | Simon Peter Tumwebaze Kyoma | This Christmas season, as the air fills with warm laughter, the smell of chicken luwombo, and the promise of a new year, we find ourselves thinking about the true meaning of home. It should be more than the four walls that make it, but, above all, the stories and memories that live inside. And at the very top of it all sits your roof. It is more than a cover. It is the decorative ribbon that completes your most cherished asset and protects every family celebration beneath it.

For years, most people simply asked for “Amategula” or “roofing tiles”, without knowing the rich variety and personality behind each type. This year, Uganda Clays is helping you unwrap something special. We want you to discover tiles that deliver functionality and, in addition, speak directly to your taste, your identity, and the future you’re building.

Uganda Clays is proud to introduce three distinct roofing styles and stories: Mangalore, Marseille, and Portuguese. Think of them as festive gifts you give your home.

Mangalore: A Timeless Christmas Comfort

If Mangalore were a moment, it would be that familiar family gathering that happens every December, the late Philly Bongoley Lutaaya, Bonney. M, a warm house, an old recipe, everyone talking at the same time over Christmas carols playing in the background. Mangalore carries the spirit of tradition and the comfort of belonging.

Built on over seventy-five years of clay expertise, it gives homeowners confidence in the kind of safety and permanence that lasts for generations. It is known for providing relief from the tropical heat that defines much of Uganda and the wider East African region, keeping homes cool, steady, and welcoming. It is also trusted for its quality and affordability, making it an easy choice for anyone building on a budget but unwilling to compromise what their home deserves.

Mangalore variety has evolved significantly over the years, now coming in deep, earthy colors like brick red, coffee brown, and red-black. From residential houses to countryside homes, churches, elegant schools and commercial buildings, Mangalore is the foundation of the classic Ugandan roof.

Marseille Roofing Tile: The Modern Holiday Upgrade

If your new year vision is full of sleek spaces, modern furniture, clean lines, and fresh ambition, Marseille fits right into that picture. This tile reflects the rapid growth of Uganda’s cities and the mindset of builders who want their projects to mirror today’s evolving lifestyle.

With its sharp, contemporary shape, Marseille is perfect for apartment blocks, office buildings, and new city homes. It is the upgrade for people ready to step into a new aesthetic as the year turns.

Portuguese Roofing Tile: The Ultimate Self-Reward for the Season

The Portuguese tile captures the feeling of relaxing at the end of the year, acknowledging your achievements and indulging in a well-earned reward. It is the premium choice for homeowners who want their roofs to reflect a story of success, refined taste, and vibrant living.

Its smooth curves and refined finish bring a quiet sense of luxury. It is elegant without shouting for attention. Crafted through a unique, hour-by-hour monitored firing process, these tiles are influenced by some of the best European roofing designs, made from the best local clay and brought to life by Uganda’s clay masters. Every curve is intentional, every finish deliberate, reflecting a deep appreciation for finesse and craftsmanship.

Portuguese is made for high-end homes and structures, be they hotels, safari lodges, cathedrals, or shopping malls. It is the roof that welcomes distinguished guests and sets the tone for beautiful moments ahead.

Uganda Clays is telling the stories behind its iconic roofing tiles because every tile you choose carries emotion, meaning, and memory as deep, profound, and cherished as those we have heard and shared during the Christmas seasons past, present and those to come. Whether you lean into tradition, step boldly into modernity, or treat yourself to luxury, your roof is part of your story.

We believe the future of roofing in Uganda and the East African region goes beyond just covering your house or structure. It is about expressing and manifesting the emotions and values behind it. And this festive season, we are helping you unwrap that future with pride.

The writer is the acting Head of Sales & Marketing for Uganda Clays Limited