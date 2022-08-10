Arua district struggling to recover UGX 12Bn Emyooga funds

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several Emyooga SACCOs in the West Nile region are struggling to recover the funds they disbursed. From 2019 to date, the government-funded 455 Emyooga SACCOs in West Nile through the Microfinance Support Center.

Eighteen enterprises per constituency namely, taxi operators, fishermen, journalists, veterans, boda bodas, women entrepreneurs, welders, performing artists, and elected leaders were funded among others.

According to records at the Micro Finance Support Center, over 14 billion shillings was disbursed to Emyooga SACCOs in the sub-region as seed capital, but only shillings 1.54 billion shillings has so far been recovered by the SACCOS as of July this year.

While presenting the performance of the programme during a regional meeting held in Arua city on Tuesday, Ronald Waiswa, the zonal manager of the Microfinance support center in Arua said although the performance is relatively poor, they have launched a campaign to encourage the SACCOs to grow their savings.

Lily Canuwok, the Zombo District Commercial Officer however blamed the poor performance of the SACCOs on political interference. He said that the program was highly politicized at its inception.

Luke Asea, the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for Terego district noted the negative attitude of people against government programs. He said there is a need to urgently focus on mindset change if people are to benefit from government programs.

Leonard Azindi, the Chairperson of Ayivu West Women entrepreneurship Emyooga SACCO, attributes the success to good governance and the positive attitude of his members towards the program.

Launched in August 2019, the program sought to transform 68-per cent of homesteads from subsistence to market-oriented production with the overall aim of promoting job creation and improving household income.

URN