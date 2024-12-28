Arsenal moves second in Premier League after beating Ipswich

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Arsenal moved up to second in the Premier League on Friday after a 1-0 win at home to struggling Ipswich Town.

Kai Havertz’s 23rd-minute tap-in after Leandro Trossard’s cross was enough to decide a game that Arsenal dominated from start to finish, with Ipswich managing just three shots during the game, with none of them on target.

Havertz missed a chance to double Arsenal’s lead, while Gabriel Jesus saw a goal ruled out for offside.

Brighton and Brentford drew 0-0 in a game where Brighton got into a lot of good positions, but was guilty of overelaborating in the final meters, while Yoane Wissa had a goal ruled out for Brentford for a tight offside.

On Thursday, Liverpool strengthened its lead with a 3-1 win at home to Leicester City, while Fulham claimed its first victory at Stamford Bridge in 45 years with a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest continues its excellent season after beating Tottenham 1-0, while Manchester United’s problems continue after they lost 2-0 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who moved out of the bottom three with its win. ■