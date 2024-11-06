Arifu and BrighterMonday Uganda empower 250,000 women

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Arifu, a leading digital learning platform, has teamed up with BrighterMonday Uganda, a subsidiary of The African Talent Company (TATC), to launch the #BeABossLady initiative.

This groundbreaking program aims to empower over 250,000 women across Uganda, Nigeria, and Kenya by offering accessible micro-learning courses.

BrighterMonday Uganda, a subsidiary of TATC, will be implementing the #BeABossLady initiative in the country, targeting young women aged 18-35 in three key segments:

● Job-seekers

● Small business owners

● Digital financial services (DFS) customers

The initiative aims to provide tailored micro-learning courses to endow young Ugandan women with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market and entrepreneurial landscape.

BrighterMonday Uganda, a leading figure in the region’s employment sector, will leverage its extensive network and expertise to ensure inclusion and equitable access to the crucial learning content for all young women in urban and rural areas.

“We recognise the critical role that education and skills development play in empowering women economically,” said Xenia Wachira, Country Manager at BrighterMonday Uganda.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to extend our reach and provide valuable resources to women eager to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the economy. The initiative will help enhance the competitiveness of the young Ugandan woman at the workplace and in business,”

The micro-learning courses will cover various topics, including financial literacy, digital skills, business management, soft skills and career development. The program aims to make learning more manageable and effective by delivering bite-sized, practical lessons, particularly for women with busy schedules or limited access to traditional education.

The effective delivery mode through WhatsApp ensures young women have quick access through a familiar channel and is convenient to fit into their busy schedules.

As part of the campaign, BrighterMonday Uganda will collaborate closely with local partners, including community organisations and financial institutions, to ensure the program reaches those who need it most. The “#BeABosLady” initiative aims to build women’s skills and confidence to secure and create jobs, access financial services, and support income growth for women by 5% – 30%.

This partnership represents a significant step towards bridging the gender gap in education and women’s economic participation in Africa. BrighterMonday Uganda is committed to fostering a brighter future for young African women across the region through innovative digital learning solutions.